Can you get a shiny Swirlix in Pokémon Go?

Swirlix is coming to Pokémon Go, and they’re making their debut during the Luminous Legends X event. The event starts on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone and continues until May 17. That’s a full two weeks to encounter this Pokémon and try adding it to your collection. Several other Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon are also making their appearance during the event, so you’ll have plenty to do. Like every Pokémon debut, there’s a small catch when it comes to trying to fill your Pokédex entry for Swirlix.

You will not be able to capture a shiny version of Swirlix when it arrives in Pokémon Go. This happens for every Pokémon debut in Pokémon Go. Niantic seldom releases the shiny version of a new Pokémon until a year later or sometimes even longer. It’s a common thing to happen and is expected.

We can expect Swirlix to receive its shiny version in a future event. For example, during the Luminous Legends X event, Galarian Ponyta receives its shiny version for everyone to try and catch. You can only encounter this Pokémon during specific events, and with the added pressure of a shiny on the line, there’s a bit more pressure to capture this Pokémon in a timely fashion. Hopefully, Swirlix doesn’t encounter the same issue when Niantic unlocks it.

For now, during the Luminous Legends X event and whenever you encounter Swirlix, do not expect to see a shiny version. We’ll have to wait for it to happen in the future.