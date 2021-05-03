Can you get a shiny Swirlix in Pokémon Go?

What are the odds, and can it happen?

Image via Niantic

Swirlix is coming to Pokémon Go, and they’re making their debut during the Luminous Legends X event. The event starts on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone and continues until May 17. That’s a full two weeks to encounter this Pokémon and try adding it to your collection. Several other Fairy and Dragon-type Pokémon are also making their appearance during the event, so you’ll have plenty to do. Like every Pokémon debut, there’s a small catch when it comes to trying to fill your Pokédex entry for Swirlix.

You will not be able to capture a shiny version of Swirlix when it arrives in Pokémon Go. This happens for every Pokémon debut in Pokémon Go. Niantic seldom releases the shiny version of a new Pokémon until a year later or sometimes even longer. It’s a common thing to happen and is expected.

We can expect Swirlix to receive its shiny version in a future event. For example, during the Luminous Legends X event, Galarian Ponyta receives its shiny version for everyone to try and catch. You can only encounter this Pokémon during specific events, and with the added pressure of a shiny on the line, there’s a bit more pressure to capture this Pokémon in a timely fashion. Hopefully, Swirlix doesn’t encounter the same issue when Niantic unlocks it.

For now, during the Luminous Legends X event and whenever you encounter Swirlix, do not expect to see a shiny version. We’ll have to wait for it to happen in the future.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved