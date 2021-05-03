Is Slurpuff good in Pokémon Go?

Slurpuff in Pokémon Go won’t be the strongest Pokémon in your roster. While it is not the most powerful, it has several uses and can be exceptionally useful. We highly recommend considering adding it to your team in the Great League competitions and whenever you’re battling certain one or three star Pokémon raids. You want to make sure you have a Slurpuff with an ideal set of IVs, and it has the best moveset available to it to ensure it becomes an effective addition to your team.

Slurpuff is a pure Fairy-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Poison and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant to Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type attacks. Because Slurpuff is weak to Steel-type moves, it’s a little exposed in the Great League due to how many players use Steel-type Pokémon, but the Dark, Dragon, and the Fighting-type resistances are really nice. There are some powerful Fighting-type Pokémon in the Great League meta, such as Machamp and Medicham that dominate, and Slurpuff can stomp on them.

When using Slurpuff in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,199, an attack of 144, a defense of 140, and a stamina of 164. If you’re using it in PvE battles or raids, it can have an attack of 168, a defense of 163, and a stamina of 193. With Slurpuff not having the highest CP, you want to keep it in the Great League. Although, if it were to receive an XL candy boost, it might compete in the Ultra League. It’s a heavy maybe, though. It has the strength to defeat a regular Umbreon and an Umbreon with XL candy, but it really struggles. Until you can commit to adding XL candy to a Slurpuff, you’re better off keeping it to the Great League competitions.

For PvE purposes, it’s on the weaker side. You likely want to keep it to battling one star raids or against the Team Rocket Grunts. Even with its best moveset, it’s not the best Pokémon.

Overall, Slurpuff is an effective niche Fairy-type Pokémon. It has a good set of attacks, and its stats are okay. It’s not going to ‘wow’ you in the Great League, but if you want to counter any Dark, Dragon, and Fighting-type Pokémon, you should be set with this Pokémon.