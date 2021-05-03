How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Go

Swirlix is making its debut to Pokémon Go during the Luminous Legends X event. The event is starting on May 4 at 10 AM in your local time zone, and will happening until May 17, giving players two weeks to capture several of the Pokémon appearing during it. Xerneas is also making its debut as a legendary Pokémon in five-star raids for any trainers eager to battle it. With Swirlix appearing, players will be on the hunt for it and if you acquire enough Swirlix candy you can evolve it into a Slurpuff. We’ve broken down this Pokémon’s best moveset, if Swirlix can be shiny, and if Slurpuff is a good Pokémon to use in Pokémon Go. When attempting to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff, there is another requirement.

Not only do you need 50 Swirlix candy to evolve one into Slurpuff, but you also need to complete the quest requirement, “Feed your Buddy 25 Treats. You need to have a Swirlix captured, and the one you want to evolve needs to be in your collection. From there, assign a Pokémon as your buddy, and then go into the buddy menu. You’ll have to manually click to choose to feed them a treat and have at least 25 berries to give them. A buddy can only eat three berries at a time. From what we can tell, it does not have to be the same buddy. A good way to do this task quickly is to assign a new Pokémon as your buddy after feeding one three berries and then fulfill the quest.

When the quest is done, you should be able to evolve your Swirlix into a Slurpuff. It’s a worthwhile Pokémon to add to your collection, so we highly recommend it.