Can you kill Walking Churches in Elden Ring? Answered

The large Walking Churches you see in Elden Ring, also known as Walking Mausoleums, are key components in the game. These allow you to duplicate your Remembrances, which give you the chance to use two boss weapons dropped by one of your favorite bosses in the game. These are limited, so you want to make sure you select your Remembrances wisely. Can you kill the Walking Churches in Elden Ring?

The answer is a little bit of yes, but mostly no. The only way to take down these massive Churches is to attack the back of their legs, where you see the white rocks. Hit these white rocks, and eventually, after destroying them from the back of two legs, the Walking Church will fall to the ground, and you can access it. You do not have to use it immediately, but the Walking Church will no longer walk around or attack anything.

Now, destroying these white rocks does not kill it, but it stops the Walking Churches from walking around. It prevents them from being a threat to you anymore while you’re walking around this area, and you can use the Mausoleum inside of it. While this method is not outright killing it, and you do not gain any Runes from it, the Walking Church is no longer walking around, essentially killing it, in a sense. These creatures do not have a health bar, so straight fighting them won’t work.