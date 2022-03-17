Can you pet the dogs and cats in Ghostwire Tokyo? Answered

Without cats and dogs, life would be a lot darker for many of us. Our furry companions bring a lot of joy into our lives, so whenever we get the chance to see more domesticated animals in video games, we can’t help but want to interact with them and remind them how they are the best boys and girls. So, can you pet cats and dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Pet animal-havers rejoice; you can pet cats and dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo. Many humans have randomly disappeared in this world, leaving behind their furry friends, who are likely wondering where their owners have gone. When you come across them, you can slightly set their minds at ease by walking up to them and letting them know they are still loved.

The Twitter account Can You Pet The Dog? has a great video giving you a close-up with a player petting a good boy.

Here is a closer look at the dog petting in Ghostwire: Tokyo pic.twitter.com/AHyrefUN3V — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) March 14, 2022

If you are getting stressed out from the events of Ghostwire: Tokyo, we highly recommend finding the nearest dog and cat to let some of that go. Additionally, if you go to read their mind, you can figure out what they’re thinking at the time, including them wondering about their owners’ whereabouts.