Can you pet the dogs and cats in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

There are so many things to do in Hogwarts Legacy, including finding all of the various magical creatures and beasts around. Everyone loves when cute animals are included in games, but the most important part of that equation is if you can pet them or not. Let’s take a look at whether or not you can pet cats and dogs in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fortunately, the answer is yes, you can pet the cats. With that out of the way, your next question is likely how to pet your feline friends. We have a relatively simple answer below.

How to put cats in Hogwarts Legacy

Obviously, the first step will be finding a cat, and they are easier to find than you think. They are very common on the grounds of Hogwarts. You can find kittens pretty much almost anywhere, both inside and outside the castle. The most common areas seem to be the courtyards and common rooms though.

Once you cross paths with a cat you can simply walk up to it and then an interactive icon should pop up on your screen. You can then simply press the button and it will create a cute cutscene of your character kneeling down to pet the furry kitty.

Unfortunately, there are no rewards for doing this action, but obviously, it is absolutely adorable and something you should do as often as you’re able. It gives you something sweet in the darker world of Hogwarts Legacy. Sadly, there don’t seem to be any dogs in the game and we doubt it would come later, but in the meantime, you can go make yourself a cat friend. They won’t be able to join you on your adventures, but you can always come back and check in on them when you get a quiet moment in between finding Demiguise Statues and hunting down lost astrolabes.