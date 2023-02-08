How to get Leaping Toadstool Caps in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to craft potions in Hogwarts Legacy, special items are going to be needed. One such item that is needed is the Leaping Toadstool Cap, a mysterious mushroom that helps create the Invisibility potion. Luckily for players, there are a number of different areas where Leaping Toadstool Caps can be found. Here’s how you can obtain these items in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: What to do when your gear slots are full in Hogwarts Legacy

How to get Leaping Toadstool Caps

There are a number of places to get Leaping Toadstool Caps in Hogwarts Legacy. Now, one could head to the shops in Hogsmeade, like J. Pippin’s Potions. J. Pipping sells five Leaping Toadstool Caps for 150 Coins at his store, so that is an option.

Or, one could explore the open-world around Hogwarts and Hogsmeade in order to find Leaping Toadstool Caps for free. There are some sources of Caps that can be found along the South Hogwarts Region, right by the path that connects Hogwarts from Hogsmeade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These should be quite easy to find once keeping eyes for the caps. These objects are red, look like mushrooms, and will pop in the air. But, these Caps are buried within the grass. Thus, look carefully.

But, the treasure trove of Leaping Toadstool Caps can be obtained through and right by the entrance to the Forbidden Forest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We do want to caution that there are poachers and wizards in this area that will attack you in this area, so be careful. If possible, it might be a good idea to wait exploring the Forest until you upgrade your character.

Remember, Leaping Toadstool Caps are needed for the Invisibility potion.