Can you play Elden Ring offline?

As players prepare to jump into Elden Ring or any new FromSoftware game, there are normally some important questions that need to be answered, such as whether you can play the game online. In a growing world of always-online DRM, this is an important consideration for many players.

The good news is that yes, you can play Elden Ring offline. As is tradition, you will be able to play offline to avoid the game’s inbuilt multiplayer component if you wish. FromSoftware games have always used a fun type of multiplayer that allows other players to invade your world and attempt to help or hinder your progress. You can also play with friends and there is usually a way to summon each other into games.

Many players do not enjoy this aspect for a couple of reasons. First, being invaded at an awkward moment can feel unfair. Also, on PC, there can be some issues with hacking and this can lead to all manner of issues for players. Better to simply go it alone against the denizens of the game than risk dealing with the dark elements of gaming itself.

Elden Ring will release on all platforms on February 25 and is the first time FromSoftware will be bringing the Soulsborne formula to what can be considered a truly open world.