Can you play Hogwarts Legacy in VR?

Fans of Hogwarts Legacy will be excited to hear that they can play it in VR. The normal game can only be played on a PC monitor or TV, but a VR mod is soon-to-come. A VR tinker by the name of Praydog showed a mod called Universal VR Mod, which is created to make almost any title developed with Unreal Engine 4 or 5 suitable for VR headsets.

Hogwarts Legacy VR game

Hogwarts Legacy happens to be based on Unreal Engine 4, coupled with some benefits from the active Praydog and Universal Mod: The Flat2VR community which promises “the entire magical world” will soon be available in full 6DOF VR. This would be a really cool experience for any Harry Potter fan that got the chance to play the VR game, not only for the realistic feel it will give of the beloved world but also the fact that it takes place in the 19th century so it would feel like going back in time.

The Warner Bros. Hogwarts Legacy game is in a third-person style, while VR would give the player a first-person perspective of the same world, while it only changes for cutscenes and spells. When you are waving your wand, you will then see your avatar from the outside, and you will need to use a mouse and keyboard or controller to give input…motion controls aren’t yet available for Hogwarts Legacy VR.

There is not yet a release day for Hogwarts Legacy on VR, but the Twitter account of Flat2VR has promised that Praydog will have the first version of the mod available very soon.

A fast PC will be needed

Unfortunately, the only downside to trying out this Hogwarts Legacy VR mod might be the fact you will need a very fast PC. The developer said in the Flat2VR Discord server that he “gets by” with an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080, but the YouTube video shared was recorded using a GeForce RTX 4090.

The open-source project from Praydog should be available soon for free as promised, so be on the lookout to have fun in Hogwarts Legacy VR very soon.