Can you play Lost Ark on consoles?

While Lost Ark continues to make waves, players are keen to know if you can play Lost Ark on consoles or not. The hugely popular Smilegate RPG developed title is a hit on PC, with Steam Deck verification a hope, but there is currently no sign of a Lost Ark release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch.

Is Lost Ark coming to consoles?

Lost Ark is a PC exclusive and there are no signs of a console port of any variety releasing any time soon. Over on the Lost Ark FAQs page, Smilegate and Amazon explain that “yes, Lost Ark is only available on PC.” Unfortunately, that’s a pretty definitive answer for those looking to know whether there will be a Lost Ark console port or not.

While it looks as though the game will remain PC exclusive for the foreseeable future, the Amazon Games published title is doing so spectacularly well, with the need for an extra European server, that you can never say never with 100 percent authority. Amazon may wish to keep the good times rolling with a console port sometime in the future.

For now, though, it looks as if there is little-to-no chance of a PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch version of Lost Ark and that it will remain a PC exclusive. You never know until something is announced but we’d be surprised if Lost Ark makes its way onto consoles any time soon.