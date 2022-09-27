Can you play Slime Rancher 2 on Steam Deck? Answered

Monomi Park’s Slime Rancher 2 is available now in early access. The game is currently only available for Steam and Xbox Series X/S. The game revolves around you collecting slimes and platforming across a strange land filled with weird creatures. It’s a perfect game to play on the go, but the only way to play it would be on the Steam Deck. Only certain titles can be played on the Steam Deck, and is Slime Rancher 2 one of them?

Is Slime Rancher 2 compatible with the Steam Deck?

Image via Monomi Park

Slime Rancher 2 went into early access on September 22 for Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X/S. The original Slime Rancher eventually got ported onto the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The Switch version for Slime Rancher 1 was called the Plortable Edition. Even though the game is tailored made for portability, the Switch was the only console to allow on-the-go play for Slime Rancher.

However, Valve has since released the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck is a handheld device that gamers can use to play their Steam library. Not every game released on Steam can be played on the Steam Deck, but fortunately, Slime Rancher 2 is compatible with the Steam Deck. The version of Slime Rancher 2 that you can play on the Steam Deck isn’t a Plortable Edition like the first game that was released on the Switch. The Slime Rancher 2 you can play on the Steam Deck is the full version.

Some players have experienced some lag while playing the game on the Steam Deck, yet it more or less works fine on the handheld device. While we expect Slime Rancher 2 to release on the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch at some point when the game fully launches, you can still play the game on the go as long as you have a Steam Deck lying around.