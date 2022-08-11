Can you play Tower of Fantasy on Bluestacks? Answered

The release of Tower of Fantasy gave the players a couple of options on how to access and play the game. Being primarily a mobile game, Tower of Fantasy is readily available on both Android and iOS platforms, with another option for downloading and playing the game on the PC, and a Steam option that’s coming soon as well. This seems to completely skip over the need to emulate the game through the popular desktop Android emulator Bluestacks. However, is that really the case? Read on to find out.

Can you run Tower of Fantasy on Bluestacks?

Just like most other titles available on the PlayStore, you can just as easily find and download Tower of Fantasy using Bluestacks. This lets you play the game as if you’re playing on an Android device, which gives a few distinct differences from playing on the direct PC port of the game.

What are the advantages of playing Tower of Fantasy on Bluestacks?

Being an emulator designed to handle Android games on desktop PC, Bluestacks comes packed with plenty of utilities and tools to let you enjoy mobile games from the comfort of your gaming PC. One such example is Bluestacks’ own Instance Manager, a nifty tool that you can use to easily reroll, instead of the more tedious resetting and rerolling methods that you would have to use on both your mobile device or the PC respectively. Also, you can use their mobile optimizations in-built with the app, that make the game run smoother in some instances than the direct PC port.

How to download and install Tower of Fantasy with Bluestacks

It is a simple process to find and install Tower of Fantasy by using Bluestacks. To start, first, make sure that you have the Bluestacks app itself installed on your computer. After that, follow these steps: