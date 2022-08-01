Can you re-fight skirmishes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3? Answered

Skirmishes are a mechanic featuring faction versus faction battles players will encounter during their adventure across Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. These battles can be part of a quest, but the vast majority are found while exploring the open world. Skirmishes offer great rewards the first time you participate in one, and they can be fought repeatedly. This guide will explain how to re-fight Skirmishes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to re-fight Skirmishes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

As you roam the open world, you will encounter groups of enemies engaged in combat. These groups will be marked with a red exclamation mark over them. In-game instructions will tell you to hold ZR, which will zoom in on the Skirmish nearby. As you approach the Skirmish, you will have a chance to pick which side to help.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first time you engage in a skirmish, you will have a choice of which side to help, unless the two sides involved are Keves or Agnus fighting monsters, in which case you can only help the kingdoms. Each side will have a reward you can obtain, often its Affinity for a specific colony or rare Nopon coins.

Each Skirmish outside of quest-related battles can be fought as often as you wish, with some caveats. To re-fight a Skirmish, you must Skip Travel to a different region. Once the game loads, open the map and teleport back to the Skirmish battle you want to re-fight. You will notice the same two groups fighting again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the image above will show, the only time you can gain Skirmish rewards is the first time you participate in one. You can re-fight them as often as you wish, as you will still earn experience and class points for winning the fight. Skirmishes are also a good source of high-level farming monsters, as one side can help you deal damage and distract the enemies.