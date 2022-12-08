Can you rename traded Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Generation 9 of Pokémon games has added a lot of quality-of-life improvements. Pokémon games in the past used to make you find a special NPC to relearn moves or run to your nearest Pokémon center to access your storage boxes. Renaming Pokémon used to be the same way, requiring you to locate a special character in the world to initiate it. In Scarlet and Violet, these things are immediately available at your fingertips. Accidentally hammered the B button too many times and didn’t learn the move you wanted? You can relearn that move right away. If you want to access your storage boxes to change up your team, this can also be done on the fly.

How to rename traded Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With these new improvements, renaming a Pokémon is also easy — unless the Pokémon has been traded to you. Typically, trainers can press the X button to access their main menu, then navigate to the left to their current party. Pressing A will allow you to select the Pokémon you’d like to change the nickname of. Select “check summary,” and then press X to change the nickname of any Pokémon you’ve caught yourself on the main page that pops up after. This can be done as often as you want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For traded Pokémon, you can only rename them if they come with their default name and not a nickname, and you may only do this once. The renaming is done the same way as normal, though you’ll want to be sure to pick something that sticks since you can’t change your mind later! If you receive a Pokémon through trade that’s already got a nickname, then you are, unfortunately, stuck with whatever the original trainer came up with.