How to make Charlie survive in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

The director of Lonnit Entertainment might be a bit overbearing, but Charlie isn’t a completely irredeemable character in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. If you want to keep him alive throughout the entire journey, you’ll need to be careful because he has several places he can die. Below, we’ve collected all of the steps you’ll need to take, but beware that there will be heavy spoilers.

How to keep Charlie alive in Ignition

During Ignition, Charlie finds himself in an incinerator. That’s never a good place to be, especially when a mannequin lights a lighter and puts the whole thing ablaze. To stay alive, you need to lift the grate and hide under it. Charlie might look like he’s in a lot of pain, but he’ll survive.

How to keep Charlie alive in Waste Disposal

As you work your way through this chapter, Charlie will eventually end up in a room with a giant trash compactor. The killer then enters the room and, if you try to hide, will start up the trash compactor. You’ll then need to complete several “hold your breath” QTE checks. Complete these, and Charlie will make it out no worse for wear.

How to keep Charlie alive in Cliffside

If Charlie is still alive by the time you make it to the Curing Facility, you’ll need to protect him from a gruesome end. Once Charlie and Mark get into the freezers to hide from the killer, you’ll need to complete several “hold your breath” QTE checks. Doing so will keep Charlie around, but make sure you don’t fail the balancing act later in the chapter.

How to keep Charlie alive in Lighthouse

If Erin is still alive, she will accuse Charlie of setting the crew up before they get into the lighthouse. As Mark, you need to doubt her and let Charlie come with you inside. If you hunt around, you’ll find out that everything Erin heard wasn’t true, vindicating Charlie in the process.

How to keep Charlie alive in Lake

Like every character, Charlie can meet his end in the final chapter. Once you get on the boat, the killer will attack you one last time. Don’t screw up during Charlie’s QTE section and have him jump out of the boat to join the rest of the survivors in the end credits.