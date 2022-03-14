Can you still get the 8-Ball vs. Scratch skin in Fortnite?

8-Ball vs. Scratch is an interesting skin in Fortnite that has quite a few variants. Of course, you have the standard 8-Ball look, but there is also a gold version, Scratch, an all-white look, and Corrupt, a black and red accented look. If you like the different looks, you may be interested in locking down the cosmetics for yourself. So can you still get the 8-Ball vs. Scratch skins in Fortnite?

Unfortunately, the 8- Ball vs. Scratch skin is no longer available in Fortnite. It was a reward given to anyone with the Season 11 battle pass that reached tier 60. Because the game has moved on from that battle pass and season, it is no longer available in the store or game unless you already own it.

While it may be possible that the skin makes a return at some point in an event in the future, it is not necessarily likely. Epic Games typically likes to keep their battle pass and season content exclusive to the timelines that they are made available, in order to drive sales during that time. If you could get any of their skins at any time, people would not feel pressured into earning them right away.