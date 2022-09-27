Can you transfer FUT Points and Coins from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23?

In FIFA 23’s Football Ultimate Team (FUT), players can buy packs with either Coins or Points. Both are the main points of currency, and that hasn’t changed for quite some time. Given that, you might be wondering whether you can move a Coin or Point balance over from FIFA 22, the game prior to 23. Can you shift over Points and Coins? We have an answer to that question.

Can you transfer Ultimate Team Points and Coins from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23?

The answer to this question is both a yes, and a no. Much like in past games and with other EA Sports Ultimate Team modes, users are unable to transfer Coins directly over from FIFA 22 to 23. This means that any Coin balance that you did have over in FIFA 22 will stay there.

Points, on the other hand, can be transferred over from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23’s Football Ultimate Team. The process is actually very simple, as it gets going as soon as you log in for the first time.

Upon logging into FUT on a PC or console for the first time in FIFA 23, the title will detect team information you either had from prior years (i.e. team name), or don’t have. If, however, you played FIFA 22 and are on the same account (i.e. PSN ID or Xbox Gamertag), the game will ask whether you want to shift any remaining Points from 22 over to the new game.

Screenshot from Gamepur

This is a one-shot deal, as any Points transferred over from 22 to FIFA 23 will not be able to be moved back. This shouldn’t be a problem for those who are done with FIFA 22, but could be for those who aren’t complete with last year’s game.