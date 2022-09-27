Look, there are just some times where you don’t want to hear how bad things are go. That can remain true in FIFA 23, even though the commentators can certainly let you know if your play could use some work. If you don’t hear any of these negative, critical comments, users will have the option to shut those lines off for FIFA 23. So, how exactly can you do just that. Let’s take a look at what you need to do.

How to disable critical commentary in FIFA 23

To disable critical commentary in FIFA 23, here’s what you need to do. Scroll all the way to the right at the Main Menu, and click on the Accessibility tab. This should look like a small square tab with a person image on it.

Once you do that, you will then be able to access the game settings for FIFA 23. Scroll to the ‘Audio’ section, until you get to the ’11-A-Side Audio’ portion. Find the ‘Disable Critical Commentary’ setting. This is the same section where users can also change the commentary language that is used during gameplay in FIFA 23.

From here, set the Disable Critical Commentary setting to either on (to enable it) or off (to disable it). Those are all the direction you will need to follow, but remember to set this back to On, should you have a change of heart at one point or another.