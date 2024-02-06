Can You Travel Back to Omen Stones in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Recommended Videos

There are a plethora of challenges awaiting players who take the leap into Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Not only is the story filled with powerful bosses, but there are optional activities such as Omen Stones to push players to their limits at every turn.

Since Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG, there’s a big focus on character levels, skill loadouts, and weaponry for almost every battle. It’s not a given that a setup and strategy will work for every single encounter, so players must be ready to chop and change their play style and what build they’re using at a moment’s notice. This is never felt more than with Omen Stones, which present some of the toughest challenges in the game. That’s why many players want to travel back to them after leveling up, but they don’t know if they can.

Is it Possible to Travel Back to Omen Stones in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, players can travel back to Omen Stones in Granblue Fantasy: Relink by beating the game’s story and using chapter select to return to the chapter where they know they missed one. This may seem convoluted, but it’s the best and only way to get back to those Omen Stones that have been skipped because of their difficulty or simply by not being noticed.

We found most early Omen Stones quite easy to beat, even if the enemies within them were higher than our own. However, Chapter 5 has an Omen Stone that pushes players out of their comfort zone with level 40+ enemies that can rip them to shreds. We’d been completing side quests and Fate Episodes between chapters and were still barely ready for this one with the Glacier Stalker boss fight.

What Are Omen Stones in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Image by Gamepur

Omen Stones are challenging battles in Granblue Fantasy: Relink that players can choose to fight or leave. Each one provides a few chests with resources players will need to upgrade their characters and weapons faster, so they’re well worth doing, but not all of them are easy.

Players must complete as many activities as they can, fight every enemy they see, and do everything possible to earn Mastery Points and level up their characters during the game’s story. This will see them reach a high enough level that they should be able to beat every Omen Stone as they encounter them. The developer placed them deliberately to push players and their parties to their limits. However, they’ve also been designed to be just barely possible, so players feel that rush of finishing one as Dark Souls players do when beating a boss.

Anyone who wants to learn more about Granblue Fantasy: Relink should read through our complete guide on the game. It’s packed with tips and tricks to help anyone get through a chapter or fight they’re stuck on and ensure they’re prepared for what’s to come.