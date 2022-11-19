Can you turn off EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a variety of quality-of-life updates that are designed to make the game feel smoother and easier for players. However, some of these features may end up making the game too simple or easy for some players. For quite some time, the EXP Share has been a mandatory feature in Pokemon games, forcing your Pokemon to share EXP and level up at the same time. Some fans are not a fan of this feature, and you might be wondering if this tradition is the same for Scarlet and Violet.

Can you turn off EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for those fans, the truth is you cannot turn off EXP Share in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There are other features in Pokemon that you cannot turn off. For example, you cannot turn on set battling, which is a feature that keeps you from swapping out your Pokemon after defeating an opponent’s Pokemon.

The EXP Share used to be an item that allowed you to split the EXP you earn with one other Pokemon holding the item. However, the EXP Share soon turned into a permanent feature between all of your Pokemon. Your main Pokemon will gain full EXP after defeating or catching a Pokemon, while the rest of your Pokemon will gain a smaller amount of EXP.

While the EXP Share does allow your team to be at the same level, while also making it easier to swap between teams, this feature does make the game too simple for some players. Unfortunately, there is no way to amend this, and anyone playing Scarlet and Violet will have to live with the EXP Share as a permanent feature. Make the most of this feature by balancing different Pokemon in the game on your team. You might as well experiment with as many new Pokemon as possible.