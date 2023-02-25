Can you use the Turtle Shell in Sons of the Forest? Answered

To survive in Sons of the Forest, you must explore all parts of the forest to collect items. Many players are searching for the Turtle Shell because it was also present in the first game; The Forest. We’ve formed a guide to help you find the Turtle Shell in Sons of the Forest and explain if you can use it or not.

Related: What’s inside the graves in Sons of the Forest?

How to find the Turtle Shell in Sons of the Forest

The Turtle Shell can be, of course, harvested from a Turtle. The ones you need to find are Sea Turtles and not the regular ones, as you won’t get any shells from the ones lurking around the lakes. Therefore, you need to first make your way to the the coast. The journey from where you spawn in the game to the coast is long, so make sure to stock up before you go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the cost, you must look around for Sea Turtles. They are usually by the rocks. Once you spot one, kill it using your Axe or whichever weapon you prefer, and then extract the shell from it. You can also eat its meat to fill up your food bar.

Related: What are the purple markers in Sons of the Forest

Can the turtle shell be used in Sons of the Forest?

At the moment, there is no specific use of the Turtle Shell. There have been claims that the shell can be placed on the ground to collect rain water. However, even after trying multiple times, we could not put the shell on the ground. But the shell is believed to have something to do with crafting a Rain Collector in the game, as it was used for the same purpose in this game’s predecessor. If Endnight Games decide to add a Rain Collector through a future update, we’ll make sure to let you know.