Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Spirits Trello link and Discord Server
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Anime Spirits Trello Link & Discord Server (August 2024)

Calling all Anime lovers!
Image of Ayyoun Ali
Ayyoun Ali
|

Published: Aug 7, 2024 09:50 am

Anime Spirits is a Roblox game based on some of the most popular anime series, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and One Piece, which fans adore. The experience revolves around collecting souls, fighting styles, and selecting the right specialization. If you want an edge in the game compared to the rest, I recommend checking out this Anime Souls Trello link and their official Discord Server.

What is the Anime Spirits Trello Link?

Anime Spirits Trello Board
Source: Trello via Gamepur

This is the Anime Spirits Trello board link. You can simply click on it to visit the official Trello board for the Roblox game that the devs manage. There are several dedicated columns that have different cards containing valuable information on the game. I recommend favoriting or bookmarking this Trello Board if you’re actively playing Anime Spirits to have all the information within your reach.

What Does the Anime Souls Trello Board Contain?

There’s an immense advantage in knowing about all the game mechanics for Anime Spirits to improve your gameplay. The Anime Spirits Trello is like a Wiki but provides information in a much more intuitive way and in smaller chunks.

There are dedicated columns of cards featuring islands, bosses, quest NPCs, weapons, races, fighting styles, accessories, souls, and much more. Whatever you need info on, Anime Spirits Trello has it all in great detail, so you step into the game prepared.

It also displays the best perks that you need to acquire in the game and also how the Rage mechanic works. Surprisingly, the game has a lot of mechanics, which can become a bit tedious to keep track of. Thankfully, you’ll find all you want in a single Trello Board.

Anime Spirits Discord Server Link

Anime Spirits Official Discord Server
Source: Discord via Gamepur

Use this link to join the Anime Spirits Discord Server. Takla Productions’ Discord server has over 89,000 players and over 12,000 active players at any given moment. So you can rest easily knowing that whenever you need to discuss anything related to Anime Spirits, the community’s aid will be one text away.

On top of hanging out with other players, you also get immediately notified of any recent updates or announcements through different channels. The devs are also quite active in Discord that notify players of any upcoming content or changes to Anime Spirits.

I recommend you check out the Anime Spirits codes guide next to get free goodies in the game. You can also visit our other Trello guides on Soul Cultivation, Meme Sea, and YBA New Universe.

