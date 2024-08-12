Image Credit: Bethesda
Defense Trello and discord server links - Anime World Tower
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Battle with anime heroes in Anime World Tower Defense, and check the Trello board or Discord for tips.
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
|

Published: Aug 12, 2024 03:46 pm

Anime World Tower Defense is a massive Roblox game where you bring together characters from popular anime series in a tower defense format. There are too many units, enemy types, maps/stages, and more. To get all the game’s information quickly and chat about it with others, the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Board and Discord Server should be the go-to places.

What’s the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link?

Defense Trello board - Anime World Tower
Source: Trello via Gamepur

Here is a link to the official Anime World Tower Defense Trello Board. The game has a vast library of units and enemy types, which makes the Trello Board worth checking out. You will get most of the information about the game very quickly by going through the columns of the board one by one.

What To Expect in Anime World Tower Defense Trello?

The first column of the Anime World Tower Defense Trello board contains a list of updates so far. This mostly includes the addition of units ranging from Super Rares, Ultra Rares, LRs, and more.

You will also find a card in AWTD Trello Board containing AWTD Codes. The official staff of the board updates the cards over time and lists active and expired codes here.

The next few columns in the Trello Board list useful information about units, from C, R, SR, UR, LR, and Evolved types. There is a lot of information to check before moving further in the Trello Board.

Anime World Tower Defense Discord Server Link

Defense Discord Server link - Anime World Tower
Source: Discord via Gamepur

Here is the link to the Anime World Tower Defense Discord Server. AWTD is one of the biggest Roblox games and the 200K members in the Discord are proof of it. You will find nearly 50K players to be active in the server which is a huge number of players.

That is pretty much everything I had to discuss about the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Board link and Discord Server. Before you move on to the next best reading piece, I recommend checking out: Anime Spirits Trello Link, Grimoires Era, Soul Cultivation, and Meme Sea Trello Link guides.

Author
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari is a Guides Writer at Gamepur who boasts five years of expertise in Video Game Journalism. With over two decades of gaming under his belt, he's honed his writing skills at renowned sites like TheGamer and eXputer. His heart belongs to games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and any title that demands a minimum 100-hour investment.
