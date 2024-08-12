Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Anime World Tower Defense is a massive Roblox game where you bring together characters from popular anime series in a tower defense format. There are too many units, enemy types, maps/stages, and more. To get all the game’s information quickly and chat about it with others, the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Board and Discord Server should be the go-to places.

What’s the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link?

Here is a link to the official Anime World Tower Defense Trello Board. The game has a vast library of units and enemy types, which makes the Trello Board worth checking out. You will get most of the information about the game very quickly by going through the columns of the board one by one.

What To Expect in Anime World Tower Defense Trello?

The first column of the Anime World Tower Defense Trello board contains a list of updates so far. This mostly includes the addition of units ranging from Super Rares, Ultra Rares, LRs, and more.

You will also find a card in AWTD Trello Board containing AWTD Codes. The official staff of the board updates the cards over time and lists active and expired codes here.

The next few columns in the Trello Board list useful information about units, from C, R, SR, UR, LR, and Evolved types. There is a lot of information to check before moving further in the Trello Board.

Anime World Tower Defense Discord Server Link

Here is the link to the Anime World Tower Defense Discord Server. AWTD is one of the biggest Roblox games and the 200K members in the Discord are proof of it. You will find nearly 50K players to be active in the server which is a huge number of players.

