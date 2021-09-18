All Legendary Weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile

Guns, guns, and more guns!

Call of Duty: Mobile has dozens of weapons for you to try out. Some of these even have legendary variants and the even rarer mythic class (which we won’t discuss yet). Now, you might be wondering which ones you should go for whenever they become available. Well, here’s our guide to help you with all legendary weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Legendary weapons — Acquisition, stats, and attachments

Players can acquire some legendary weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile by way of lucky pulls. This limited-time feature allows you to obtain certain items that follow a particular theme during the season. Beware, though, because this is a gacha mechanic. RNG applies and you might not even get what you want. Similarly, you might get bothered by the “fear of missing out” (FOMO) since some items are only available for a short duration. Furthermore, these pulls cost COD Points (CP), the game’s premium currency.

With the above information, does this mean you should try to grab all the legendary weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile? No, we definitely don’t recommend that due to exorbitant costs. Likewise, we advise you to choose the ones you’re going for carefully.

Remember, legendary weapons might look cool due to their aesthetics, but they’re still variants of existing weapons. If you don’t like using the AR 556, then you probably wouldn’t bother with the Durandal or Ripper skins. In the same vein, you’ll also need to take note of stat increases as legendary weapons have slightly better stats compared to the default versions. In a few cases, the looks of the attachments that they come with can also affect your gameplay (i.e., the scope or iron sights).

If you do obtain a legendary weapon, you can open the Arsenal menu to see your collection. In any case, the rest of our guide shows you the legendary weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile as of September 2021.

Legendary submachine guns

  • AGR-556 - Durandal
    AGR 556 – Durandal
  • AGR 556 - Ripper
    AGR 556 – Ripper
  • GKS-Wanderer
    GKS – Wanderer
  • MX9-Heartless
    MX9 – Heartless
  • PP19 Bizon - Invocation
    PP19 Bizon – Invocation
  • QQ9 - Moonlight
    QQ9 – Moonlight
  • QQ9 - Sigrun
    QQ9 – Sigrun
  • QXR - Secret Santa
    QXR – Secret Santa
  • Razorback - Boreal Aegis
    Razorback – Boreal Aegis
  • Razorback - Necessary Diplomacy
    Razorback – Necessary Diplomacy
Legendary assault rifles

  • AK-47 - Kuromaku
    AK-47 – Kuromaku
  • AK117 - Aesir
    AK117 – Aesir
  • ASM10 - Abyssal Agent
    ASM10 – Abyssal Agent
  • BK57 - Flash Freeze
    BK57 – Flash Freeze
  • BK57 - Space Race
    BK57 – Space Race
  • CR-56 AMAX - Red Death
    CR-56 AMAX – Red Death
  • DR-H - Purebred
    DR-H Purebred
  • DR-H Wicked Claw
    DR-H Wicked Claw
  • FR.556 - Superhighway
    FR.556 – Superhighway
  • ICR-1 Forced Laughter
  • ICR-1 Innovator
    ICR-1 Innovator
  • KN-44 Dance of Death
  • Man-O-War - Death Scythe
    Man-O-War – Death Scythe
  • Type-25 Bloody Vengeance
    Type-25 Bloody Vengeance
  • Type-25 - Magnetic Engine
    Type-25 – Magnetic Engine
Legendary sniper rifles and marksman rifles

  • Arctic .50 - Foxfire
    Arctic .50 – Foxfire
  • Locus - Neptune
    Locus – Neptune
  • MK2 - Helix Grade
    MK2 – Helix Grade
  • SKS - Particle Splitter
    SKS – Particle Splitter
  • SP-R 208 - Counter Spy
    SP-R 208 – Counter Spy
Legendary handguns, shotguns, and light machine guns

  • Shorty- Last Resort
    Shorty- Last Resort
  • .50 GS - Calamity
    .50 GS – Calamity
  • Renetti - Metal Phantom
    Renetti – Metal Phantom
  • Hades - Voidsender
    Hades – Voidsender
  • M4LMG - Salamander
    M4LMG – Salamander
