COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass “Final Snow”: Release date, characters, weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 will bring a brand new Battle Pass called Final Snow, in which you can earn plenty of Christmas-themed rewards. All you have to do is play matches and complete various in-game events to earn Battle Pass XP in order to level up and unlock all of the shiny items. Activision has revealed the exact release date and time of the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass, along with the rewards you will be getting from it.

COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass Release Date and Time

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass, Final Snow, will release on December 16 at 4 PM PT. It means you just have a few days left to max out the Season 10 Battle Pass and unlock the rewards that you will not be able to claim after it ends.

COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass Rewards

Image via Activision

Here is the list of rewards revealed by Activision that can be unlocked at different tiers of the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass:

Epic Characters

Atlas – Crash

Soap – Cliffhanger

Vagr Modir – Whisper of Winter

Epic Weapons

PKM – Boru

KN-44 – Frosted Spikes

MSMC – Deceitful Deity

Echo – Tasty Treat

Man-O-War – Wolf’s Mane

Battle Pass Bundle – Bonus

Calling Card – Within Reach

Sickle Chillscythe

Avatar – Snowman’s Gun

Frame – Snowman’s Gun

Parachute – Let It Snow

Other Rewards