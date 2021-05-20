COD Mobile Season 4 Spurned & Burned Battle Pass: Release date, trailer, characters, weapons, and more
Brand new rewards are coming to Season 4 Battle Pass.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update has been released, which has added a bunch of new features to the game, including new maps, modes, and more, along with a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. However, the Season 4 Battle Pass is yet to release in a week and will bring new characters, weapons, emote, and more to the game.
Players will be able to claim these as free rewards by leveling up in the game. Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass has been revealed along with a few free and premium rewards, and here are the complete details about it.
COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass Release Date
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass will be called Spurned & Burned and as per the countdown available in the game, it will release on May 27 in the game. Here is the trailer of the upcoming battle pass:
COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass Rewards
Here is the list of rewards revealed in the trailer that can be unlocked at different tiers of the Battle Pass:
Epic Characters
- Morte – Conciliatore
- Scarlett Rhodes – Carmine
- Alex – Bounty Hunter
- Scylla – Dusted
Epic Weapons
- M4 – Spurred
- AGR 556 – Western Crown
- Razorback – Stirrup
- RUS-79U – Wretched
- MK2 – Brushstroke
New Charm
- Charm – Horned up
New Functional Weapon
- MK2
New Backpack
- Greasewood
New Scorestreak
- Hawk x3
New Emote
- Lasso Dance
Legendary Calling Card
- Calling Card – Standoff at Dusk
New Avatar
- Avatar – Bounty Hunter
New Frame
- Frame-Bounty Frame
Battle Pass Bundle Rewards
- Charm – Cactus
- Shovel – Sandy Spade
- Frame – Cactus Frame
- Avatar – Cactus Buddy
Meanwhile, if you haven’t updated the game to its latest version, you can do it by downloading the APK and OBB files and installing them on your device.