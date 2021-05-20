COD Mobile Season 4 Spurned & Burned Battle Pass: Release date, trailer, characters, weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update has been released, which has added a bunch of new features to the game, including new maps, modes, and more, along with a bunch of bug fixes and improvements. However, the Season 4 Battle Pass is yet to release in a week and will bring new characters, weapons, emote, and more to the game.

Players will be able to claim these as free rewards by leveling up in the game. Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass has been revealed along with a few free and premium rewards, and here are the complete details about it.

COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass Release Date

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass will be called Spurned & Burned and as per the countdown available in the game, it will release on May 27 in the game. Here is the trailer of the upcoming battle pass:

COD Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass Rewards

Here is the list of rewards revealed in the trailer that can be unlocked at different tiers of the Battle Pass:

Epic Characters

Morte – Conciliatore

Scarlett Rhodes – Carmine

Alex – Bounty Hunter

Scylla – Dusted

Epic Weapons

M4 – Spurred

AGR 556 – Western Crown

Razorback – Stirrup

RUS-79U – Wretched

MK2 – Brushstroke

New Charm

Charm – Horned up

New Functional Weapon

MK2

New Backpack

Greasewood

New Scorestreak

Hawk x3

New Emote

Lasso Dance

Legendary Calling Card

Calling Card – Standoff at Dusk

New Avatar

Avatar – Bounty Hunter

New Frame

Frame-Bounty Frame

Battle Pass Bundle Rewards

Charm – Cactus

Shovel – Sandy Spade

Frame – Cactus Frame

Avatar – Cactus Buddy

Meanwhile, if you haven’t updated the game to its latest version, you can do it by downloading the APK and OBB files and installing them on your device.