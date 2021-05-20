Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update APK + OBB download link for Android

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update has been released on the global servers after the beta testing and has added a bunch of new features to the game, including Dome map, Capture the Gold mode, weapon balance changes, along with a bunch of optimizations and bug fixes.

The Season 4 update is available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for all the players; however, if you are experiencing issues while downloading it, you can use the APK and OBB links listed below.

COD Mobile Season 4 APK and OBB Download

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update APK file size is around 90 MB, while the OBB file weighs around 1.5 GB. The update requires about 3 GB of free storage on your device. Follow the steps below on how to download and install the latest version of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Download the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above on your device. Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources. After the installation of APK file, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter Now open the game and log in with your account to enjoy the latest features.

Note: In the case of “Problem parsing the package” error, try downloading the update again.