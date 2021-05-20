Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update APK + OBB download link for Android
Download the Season 4 update without the Google Play Store.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update has been released on the global servers after the beta testing and has added a bunch of new features to the game, including Dome map, Capture the Gold mode, weapon balance changes, along with a bunch of optimizations and bug fixes.
The Season 4 update is available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for all the players; however, if you are experiencing issues while downloading it, you can use the APK and OBB links listed below.
COD Mobile Season 4 APK and OBB Download
The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update APK file size is around 90 MB, while the OBB file weighs around 1.5 GB. The update requires about 3 GB of free storage on your device. Follow the steps below on how to download and install the latest version of Call of Duty: Mobile.
- Download the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 update APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above on your device.
- Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After the installation of APK file, move the OBB file to Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter
- Now open the game and log in with your account to enjoy the latest features.
Note: In the case of “Problem parsing the package” error, try downloading the update again.