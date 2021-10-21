COD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass – All free and premium rewards
They are spooky!
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass called Nightmare, adding a ton of new season exclusive rewards to the game, including guns, operators, operator skills, camos, and more. While a few of these rewards are available to unlock for free, players can buy the premium Battle Pass to claim all the tier rewards available while leveling up in the game.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass costs 220 CP, while players can buy the Battle Pass bundle for 520 CP. Here is the complete list of free and premium rewards available in Season 9: Nightmare.
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass Rewards
- Tier 1: Artery – Nosferatu, UL736 – Gourd Loader, On the Prowl, Zom-bale, and Scyther Time (Free)
- Tier 4: Trap Master – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 5: Wingsuit – Apparition
- Tier 6: Knife – Apparition
- Tier 8: Ninja – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 9: Spotter – Apparition
- Tier 10: HS0405 – Skeletal Ignition
- Tier 12: Iskra – Arachnis
- Tier 14: TAK-5 (Free)
- Tier 15: Generous Giver
- Tier 16: Cymbal Monkey (Free)
- Tier 18: Boat – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 19: Parachute – Apparition
- Tier 20: Kilo Bolt-Action – Apparition
- Tier 21: Swordfish (Free)
- Tier 24: Rewind – Apparition
- Tier 25: Muscle Car – Apparition
- Tier 26: Defender – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 28: Pharo – Covenant (Free)
- Tier 29: Slasher Double Feature
- Tier 30: Peacekeeper MK2 – Spine Rattle
- Tier 31: PDW-57 – Covenant (Free)
- Tier 34: Clown – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 35: Nikto – Scarecrow
- Tier 36: M4 – Covenant (Free)
- Tier 38: Medic – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 39: Backpack – Monkey Bomb
- Tier 40: PP19 Bizon – Haunted Haystack
- Tier 41: Desperado – Dark Flower (Free)
- Tier 44: Comat Axe – Apparition
- Tier 45: Helicopter – Apparition
- Tier 46: Fields of the Fallen (Free)
- Tier 47: MW11 – Apparition
- Tier 48: CR-56 AMAX – Apparition
- Tier 50: Striker – Covenant (Free), Swordfish MK2, Rott – Tomb Bound, Pumpkin Carver, and Artery
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass will run for about a month, which means players will have to earn as many rewards as they can in the said period.