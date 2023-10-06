CoD Modern Warfare 3: How to Slide Cancel

There are several unique tricks to use when playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. One of the more notorious ones is slide canceling, which allows you to quickly maneuver on the battlefield, and swiftly defeat opponents in a firefight. It’s a tricky technique to master, and was not available in Modern Warfare 2, but it has returned with the third game.

There’s a specific way you go about triggering a slide to cancel with your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to perform a slide cancel in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

How to Slide Cancel & How It Works in MW3

Image via Activision.

The way you perform a slice cancel is simple, but it can be difficult to properly execute when playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. How you go about doing it is you begin by sprinting. You wait until the correct moment and hit the slide button, sliding on the ground, but you don’t want to completely finish the slide. Instead, shortly after hitting the slide, jump out of it, and your character should continue sprinting.

This tactic was huge in previous Call of Duty games and is coming back in MW3. However, the team at Raven Software has confirmed that this won’t be as effective a strategy as it was in previous games, where it does not refresh your character’s tactical sprint. However, it should still prove exceptionally useful for anyone who wants to use it to juke against enemies who are consistently firing at you.

🛝🚫 Slide Canceling returns to #Warzone.



While it no longer resets Tactical Sprint, use this advanced mechanic to juke shots and outplay the competition. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) October 5, 2023

It’s important to note that you likely won’t be able to effectively hit this off when you first try it in MW3. Instead, it’s a technique you want to practice. You’ll need to figure out the correct timing of when you start your sprint, when you begin to slide, and how you get out of it. I’ve always struggled with this type of gameplay in Call of Duty games, and will likely continue to fumble with it while I play.

Still, it’s an extremely helpful tactic for anyone who wants to avoid enemy gunfire, even for a few seconds. Those precious seconds can buy you time to regroup, fire at an enemy, and dive into cover to replenish your reserves. Remember, you don’t regain your Tactical Sprint cooldown in Modern Warfare 3, so you don’t want to waste all of your sprinting energy before you enter the slide.