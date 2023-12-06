Aftermarket parts are a unique way to enhance your weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. How you unlock them will vary, such as the JAK Purifier, an underbarrel flamethrower that you can add to a select few weapons.

The JAK Purifier is the perfect weapon to add to your arsenal for anyone who wants to deal an extra set of damage to foes using a flamethrower. Compared to the other aftermarket weapons, how you get one might be a little confusing. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the JAK Purifier in MW3.

How to unlock the underbarrel flamethrower in MW3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The JAK Purifier, an underbarrel flamethrower, is an Aftermarket Part you can unlock through the Season 1 Battle Pass in MW3. You will need to reach a certain point in the battle pass, and then the JAK Purifier will unlock.

You will need to reach a certain part of MW3’s Season 1 Battle Pass. Hopefully, you don’t run into the Niamey Logan error, a common one at the start of Season 1. You will need to reach region A14. The major reward for reaching this sector and unlocking the rewards will be the JAK purifier, and you’ll be able to use it in your loadouts moving forward in MW3.

Related: What are MW3 Experimental Playlists & How to Play on Them

Every MW3 player must reach this point, which means playing through the game. You can reach this by playing any of your preferred game modes for MW3. For me, it will be Zombies, but you can also play through Warzone or MW3’s multiplayer matches, competing against other players for this devastating flamethrower to become yours.

My best recommendation to run through the content to unlock the underbarrel flamethrower is to focus on challenges. Any daily or weekly challenge you can focus on will be the best way to soar with XP in MW3.

All Weapons That Use The JAK Purifier in MW3

Image via Activision

The JAK Purifier does not work on every weapon. It’s only capable of a handful of weapons, which means you’ll need to figure out your gun to use with it. The weapons that work with the JAK Purifier in MW3 are going to be the MCW, MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BGAS-B, Sidewinder, and Riveter.

You’ll have a handful of options if you have a favorite weapon that can work with the JAK Purifier in MW3. For an Aftermarket Part, it should be a unique one to use in your arsenal, and I think this can be a standout for MW3 players.