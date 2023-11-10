Keeping your teammates and friends alive in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is crucial to completing objectives and getting the most rewards. A good way to help out your friends is to revive them, bringing them back into the fight after they’ve gone down.

The way you go about reviving a teammate is pretty straightforward, but it’s good to cover to ensure you know how to best help your friends out. You also don’t want to do it in the middle of a fight. You will be vulnerable when you do this and open to being attacked. Here’s what you need to know about how to revive teammates in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

The Best Way to Revive Teammates in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Image via Activision.

When one of your teammates goes down, a notification will appear on your HUD, and you’ll have the chance to run up to revive them before the timer goes down. You’ll see a small mark above their head, a circle with a cross in the middle. Surrounding the circle is a distinct timer, and as it slowly drops down, you have less time to heal your teammates and get them back in the fight.

All you have to do is run up to your teammate, click and hold the interact button to begin reviving them and continue doing this until the timer finishes to bring them back up in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The interact button will vary depending on how you play Modern Warfare 3. Mouse and keyboard players will need to hold the F key, if you’re using a PlayStation controller hold the Square button, and if you’re using an Xbox controller hold down the X button.

When your ally rises to their feet, they return to full health. However, they won’t have any armor equipped, and they will need to reapply it or find more nearby. You’ll be exposed and unable to react to anything while holding down the revive button and bringing your friends back up. It’s important to clear the area and try to get your friends to a safe spot to restore them during your Modern Warfare 3 match, and it’s easy for the zombies to close in on you during this time.

Make sure to keep your eyes up during this time. I was downed every so often because I wasn’t paying attention when I tried reviving my Modern Warfare 3 friends during the match, and I struggled with this for a few games.