Call of Duty: MW3 Season 2 Release Date, The Walking Dead Crossover, and Launch Trailer

Recommended Videos

The reason that players have stuck around for so long in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone is because of the first full season of content they could grind through. As expected, the game’s getting a second season, adding even more for players to consume in the coming months.

When it was first released, players jumped into Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone headfirst and never looked back. The game’s core three modes offer more than enough to keep anyone occupied for hundreds of hours. We’ve still not seen everything there is to see in Zombies Mode, and we’ve put more hours into it than some JRPGs we’ve finished. Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Season 2 looks to be bringing so much more to the table, making these games impossible to escape.

Related: How to Revive Teammates in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

When is the Release Date for Call of Duty: MW3 & Warzone Season 2?

Image via Activision Blizzard

The release date for Call of Duty: MW3 & warzone Season 2 is February 7, 2024. It’s unclear exactly what time the new season will go live because Activision Blizzard hasn’t confirmed those details at the time of writing.

We’d expect the game’s servers to go down for a large portion of the day. Then, players will need to download an update before they can successfully get into Season 2. Players should bear in mind that this could cause some errors to occur, so they shouldn’t count on being able to play on the day the season launches.

What is the Call of Duty: MW3 & Warzone Season 2 The Walking Dead Crossover?

Image via Activision Blizzard

The Walking Dead crossover in Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone is a set of Operator skins that allow players to take on the roles of Rick and Michonne from the popular TV and comicbook series. These skins will probably be available to use in all game modes, meaning players can make the most of them once they get them.

The only aspect of this crossover that’s unclear at the time of writing is how players will get them. We suspect they might be premium skins players must pay for in addition to the Battle Pass for Season 2. However, given how much they’ve been advertised in the lead up to the season’s launch, they could also be included in the Battle Pass.

Are There New Modes in Call of Duty: MW3 & Warzone Season 2?

Image via Activision Blizzard

Yes, Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Season 2 adds Stash House 6v6, Vista 6v6, and Departures 6v6 game modes to multiplayer, as well as Operation Tin Man to War Mode, and Hordepoint, Overgrown, Overrun, and Overloaded modes to Zombies Mode.

This is only what has been revealed for the season so far. There could be much more to Season 2 that we’re not aware of yet. Activision Blizzard could even choose to keep the bulk of the details to itself until the day the season launches.

What’s in the Call of Duty: MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass?

At the time of writing, the Battle Pass for Call of Duty: MW3 and Warzone Season 2 hasn’t been revealed. However, as seen in the trailer above, it looks like players will be able to get their hands on a new animated Ghost skin as well as Rick and Michonne from The Walking Dead.