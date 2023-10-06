CoD Modern Warfare 3: How to Unlock Overkill Perk

A popular perk that has appeared in multiple Call of Duty games is called Overkill. This allows your character to carry two primary weapons with them in combat, making it ideal for anyone who wants to carry a shotgun or sniper rifle as primary weapon, and still have a decent medium-range, high-powered rifle as a backup weapon. Things are significantly different with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and we regret to inform you there is no Overkill Perk.

This perk does not exist, at least, in the same form it previously was in other Call of Duty games. There are a lot different aspects to this, but you can still equip two primary weapons. Here’s what you need to know about how to equip two primary weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and how the Overkill Perk works in this game.

How to Equip Two Primary Weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although the Overkill Perk does not exist in MW3, it has been reworked like various previous perks from the franchise. Perks have been transformed into equipment pieces. Rather than equipping passive perks, your character wears special equipment that gives them a variety of bonuses, such as different vests, gloves, boots, and gear pieces. If you want to carry two Primary Weapons, you need to equip a special vest: the Gunner Vest.

When wearing the Gunner Vest in your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 loadout, a second primary weapon slot appears in your gun selection. Even if the vest does not tell you that you can hold two primary weapons, the slot appears, giving you the chance to carry your two favorite, larger weapons. Plus, the Gunner Vest also has you deploying to a match with maximum ammunition when you spawn, giving your character improved reload speed.

How to Unlock The Gunner Vest – Overkill Perk in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

How you unlock the Gunner Vest is relatively simple. You need to play through enough Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 matches to reach level 20 on your account, and then you can equip the Gunner Vest. You won’t be able to review this until your profile reaches level 4, where you can freely customize your character’s Loadout. However, you won’t have too many weapons, perks, or tactical items unlocked at level 4, so you may want to wait until you reach a higher level before messing around with them.