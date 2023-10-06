CoD Modern Warfare 3: All Perks & How They Work

Perks are the backbone of your character’s loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. These determine your character’s unique passive abilities during combat, which are make or break for them throughout a game. You might be swapping these out based on your team’s needs or the type of opponents you’re facing off against.

You can unlock multiple perks over the course of playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it can be tough to pick the best ones. This guide covers all perks and how they work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Every Perk in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision.

The perks you have in your loadout are broken down by the unique pieces of equipment your character is wearing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. You have your character’s gloves, boots, and vests. You can only select one option from each category, providing your character with a unique piece of equipment. You can swap these out while customizing the Loadout screen, but you won’t be able to do this in the middle of a game.

These are all the perks you can find in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, how they work, and what piece of equipment they’re associated with.

All Boot Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

These are all the perks you can place on your boots in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Climbing Boots: This increases your character’s climbing and mantling speed and reduces your fall damage in a match.

Covert Sneakers: This piece of equipment lowers your character’s footstep sounds that other players can hear.

Lightweight Boots: Your character has increased movement and swim speed. The noise you make while swimming also goes down as well.

Stalker Boots: Increases your character’s Strafe and ADS movement speed while fighting.

Tactical Pads: Increases slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding. You also increase the stance transition speeds and your character’s movement speed while crouching.

All Glove Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

These are all the glove perks you can unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Command Gloves: You can reload while you sprint during combat.

Quick-Grip Gloves: This reduces your character’s time to swap between weapons.

Scavenger Gloves: You can resupply your weapon’s ammunition and throwing knives slots when running over dead players.

All Gear Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

These are all the perks you get from equipping Gear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Bone Conduction Headset: This reduces the combat noise, allowing your character to have improved identification of enemy footsteps and gunshots during a battle.

EOD Padding: Wearing this reduces the amount of damage you take during non-killstreak explosives and fire-based effects.

Ghost T/V Camo: When your character is moving, this blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and any Heartbeat sensors.

L/R Detector: Wearing this gives you a warning of hostile later and radiation sources in fight.

Mission Control Comlink: This reduces the Killstreak cost of your Killstreaks by One, and reduces the Scorestreak Cost by 125.

Tac Mask: The Tac Mask reduces the effects of an enemy’s flash, stun, or gas grenades. You also gain immunity to shock, EMP, and Snapshot Grenades.

All Vest Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

These are all the vest perks you can unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.