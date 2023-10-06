CoD Modern Warfare 3: What Is Dev Error 841

There are a handful of errors and issues you’re bound to encounter when playing an online game, and the Call of Duty game is notorious for this. When playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, there’s a good chance in the middle of a match you might get hit with the Dev Error 841 notification.

When this happens, there’s no reason to panic. It’s a relatively common issue based on my experience with it, and thankfully, there are a few things you can know about it moving forward. Here’s what you need to know about Dev Error 841 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Everything We Know About Dev Error 841 in Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision

If you get hit with Dev Error 841, this will immediately kick you from the match you playing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and take you to the main menu. Thankfully, when I encountered the code, I was not penalized for my next MW3 match. Instead, I was able to immediately queue and begin waiting to jump into another lobby, ready for another match.

Can You Fix Dev Error 841 in Modern Warfare 3?

From what I can tell, there are no lasting effects from the Dev Error 841 notification. Instead, all it did was drop my match, and I was able to launch another one shortly after this happened in MW3. I guess this was a quick server hiccup, as I was playing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Open Beta at the time, and the servers are still a little fresh. Things will likely pick up during the Open Beta weekend, which might become more common as more players join and queue up.

Overall, there’s nothing you can do to fix Dev Error 841. I did not see this as a consistently recurring problem on my side. It only appeared once while playing Modern Warfare 3. If this does continue to happen, I recommend shutting down Modern Warfare 3, starting it back up again, and then seeing if this clears it up. You might also want to reset your router if you’re experiencing network issues while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For now, the problem appears to be on Activision’s side. I only saw this error once while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and don’t expect to see it too often while enjoying the Open Beta.