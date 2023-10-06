CoD Modern Warfare 3: How To Get An Open Beta Code

The third install of Call of Duty’s Modern Warfare reboot, Modern Warfare 3, will have a series of open beta tests before the game officially launches on November 10, 2023. These will occur throughout the month of October, giving you several opportunities to check out the game before preordering it yourself to check out the many changes.

You will need an open beta code if you want to participate in select times for this beta. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best ways for you to get an open beta code to check out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ahead of time.

Where to Find An Open Beta Code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision

MW3 Open Beta Times

There are four different Open Beta times for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The first two are exclusively for PlayStation users. If you have a PlayStation 5, you’ll be among the first to get a chance to jump into the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta weekend, with Early Access happening from October 6 to October 7, 2023. After this, an Open Beta will be available for all PlayStation console players from October 8 to October 10, 2023.

The following weekend, another Early Access period drops from October 12 to October 13, 2023, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and then the final Open Beta drops from October 14 to October 16, 2023. The Early Access period requires a specific code for you to submit if you want to enter before the larger, open beta occurs for both the PlayStation exclusive weekend and then the crossplay weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

October 6-7: PlayStation Exclusive Open Beta (Code Required)

October 8-10: PlayStation Exclusive Open Beta (No Code Required)

October 12-13: All Platform Open Beta (Code Required)

October 14-16: All Platform Open Beta (No Code Required)

Securing A Beta Code

There are several ways to obtain an Open Beta code for Modern Warfare 3’s Early Access weekend. You can try these methods to see if you get lucky, but the easiest way is to preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 before it releases on November 10, 2023.

Preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on your console of choice.

Xfinity members can submit a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta code.

Enter the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta Code giveaway. If you already submitted a code for the game, you cannot enter for a chance to win.

These are the three best methods for your chance to earn an Early Access Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta code. For those who do not earn a code, the secondary timeslots from October 8 to October 10, 2023, and October 14 to October 16, 2023, will be available for everyone to check out. Again, the first Open Beta weekend for Modern Warfare 3 is exclusive to PlayStation players.