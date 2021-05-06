Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Week 8 Chapter 2 Season 6 is to find research books at Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park. These are spread all around both locations and will be tough to find.

Luckily for you, we have already tracked them down, and can show you where to find them in both the video below, and the individual maps of both locations.

You need to find four of the research books in total to move on to the next step of the challenge. All of them can be found on the ground floor of the indicated buildings, usually near a bookshelf. Remember, it is possible for a book to be destroyed by another player, so if you reach any of the locations and there is no book, just move on to a new one.

Holly Hedges

Pleasant Park

You can find the rest of this weeks challenges below: