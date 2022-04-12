Colossal Swords in Elden Ring — how to use them and where to find them

So you’ve graduated from two-handing a Straight Swords to cleaving foot soldiers with a Great Swords but now you wanna swing around an even heftier and deadlier slabs of iron, then Colossal Swords may just be the right thing for you.

Elden Ring players favoring a high risk / high reward play style are the ideal candidates for the deadly, yet stamina draining, Colossal Swords. The Colossal Sword class in Elden Ring do everything the Great Sword Class does, but more and slower. From the Colossal Sword’s windup to recovery, each attack is devastating yet hard to perfectly time since any and all of your attacks can be interrupted by any enemy who’s faster than you. Because of this, it’s not recommend for newer Elden Ring players to live out their big sword swing, Berserk-inspired fantasies till they are a high enough level and have a good handle on the more forgiving Great Sword.

With all of that out of the way, here’s some of the best and most interesting Colossal Swords in Elden Ring:

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Taking cue A Song of Ice and Fire‘s Iron Throne, the Grafted Blade Greatsword is a series of smaller swords welded on top of each other to form one Colossal Sword. With a hefty 40 Strength requirement and a measly 14 Dexterity, players can expect to either lean heavily into a Strength build or hold off till latter in the game if they want to wield the Grafted Blade. But once they get there, Elden Ring players can look forward to not just the hefty damage and high Strength Scaling from the blade but also the Grafted Blade’s skill, Oath of Vengeance, which considerably boosts all status including poise. The Grafted Blade Greatsword itself can is dropped by Leonine Misbegotten.

Greatsword

The Colossal Sword everyone wants and it’s the easiest viable Colossal Sword to find early on. The Greatsword takes a lot of visual cues from the over-sized swords wielded by Guts in the anime Berserk and packs about as much heft as you’d expect. Outside of the relatively low Strength requirement for a primarily Strength scaling Colossal Sword at 31, the main draw of the Great Sword is how easy-ish it is to get from the start of the game. You can find it by making a b-line to the Caelid Wilds, east of Limgrave. If you follow the road into the area, just in front of the Caelim Runes bonfire, you’ll find a Caravan Carriage surrounded by dog enemies. Within, you’ll find the Greatsword.

Godslayer’s Greatsword

For Faith builds with a good balance of Strength and Dexterity, the Godslayer’s Greatsword provides a solid, fire damage dealing weapon. Across the board, all of the Godslayer’s stat requirements hover around twenty, making it super accessible for any Faith-based caster later in the game. The real appeal is the Godslayer’s skill, The Queen’s Black Flame, which sets the Colossal Sword ablaze and fries whatever is in slashing distance. The Godslayer’s Greatsword can be found in the Divine Tower of Caelid.

Starscourge Greatsword

Get ready for big and gravity defying slashes, because the Starscourge Greatsword will decimate anything that drifts into its orbit. What really makes the Starscourge a must have is its skill, Starcaller Cry, which both pulls enemies in and crushes them with gravitational force. Aside from having 38 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence, players looking to wield the Starscourge will have to defeat Starscourge Radahn and hand off the Remembrance of the Starscourge to Eina at the Roundtable Hold.