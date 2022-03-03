How to get the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Godslayer’s Greatsword is one of the few colossal greatswords that can be found during your journey. Obtaining it is no simple task and will require all of your skills. Prepare to die young Tarnished. Here is how you get the Godslayer’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this greatsword, you will first need to make your way to the Divine Tower of Caelid. This tower is in the central northern section of the Caelid region. It can be found near the obelisk with the map and is hard to miss thanks to its massive height. To enter the tower, you need to use Torrent to jump onto the root protruding from the ground. From the root, jump onto a nearby ledge with an enemy and a campfire on it. Follow the pathway up to the top and you will find a Site of Grace.

After you get into the tower, follow the path down to the bottom. This will require you to perform a series of jumps on various ledges. Once you hit the bottom, you will find another Site of Grace. Make sure to rest at it. You will now have to deal with the Godskin Apostle boss. You may have seen this boss as a field boss in the Windmill Village. It is much tougher to fight in this room. Bring a friend if needed. After you defeat the boss, go into the next room and open the chest to obtain the greatsword.