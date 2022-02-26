How to beat Leonine Misbegotten in Elden Ring

Leonine Misbegotten is a boss in Elden Ring that you’ll have to face if you brave Castle Morne. There, you can find it wandering in the back of the Castle, next to the beach. You’ll have to face off against it and beat it to claim the Grafted Blade Greatsword, which many believe to be a nod to The Game of Thrones series as the author, George R. R. Martin, assisted in creating the world-building for the game. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can beat Leonine Misbegotten and claim the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

How to beat Leonine Misbegotten

Before battling Leonine Misbegotten in the tower behind him, we recommend grabbing the whip. It’s a weapon that you can hold in your off-hand, so long as you’re using a one-handed weapon, and you can use it to knock him out of their stance briefly stun him, giving you an opening. You can find it in the dungeon full of rats, next to the Beside the Rampart Gaol, the site of grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling against Leonine, you’ll find the boss prefers to rush straight in using their massive and does large sweeping attacks. It will do a typical combination of dashing to your side with a giant sword swing, catching itself, and then slamming down to the ground. The sweeping sword attacks are wide enough for you to dodge under, and when it goes to slam its sword down into the ground, you can dive to the side and try to catch it off guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Leonine’s attacks will do numerous sweeping strikes and leap into the air. These attacks can be parried, but if you’re not comfortable doing this, dodging out of the way and using your weapon or your standard weapon is a reliable option. In addition, you’ll want to deal small bits of damage to Leonine, to steadily bring down its health.

Leonine has a four-hit combo where he’s slashing from the right, left, right, and then left with his weapon and finishes it off with a large overhead sword strike. Every so often, between these combos, Leonine may stomp the ground to cause you to stagger and unleash multiple attacks against you.

After you reach halfway through Leonine’s health, his attacks and combinations become much more hectic and increasingly fast. If you’re using the whip, hit him to stun him before an attack, and take the opportunity to hit him multiple strikes.

Leonine will also do an ability to let out a roar that can damage and stagger you, and its eyes will begin to glow ready. While in this stage, it will deal increased damage. We recommend backing away from Leonine and avoiding engaging it until the effect goes away.

If you’re having trouble, you can use your Spirit summons at this location. You can choose to reach out to a friend for help, or you can use any of your spirits to assist you during this fight. Upon defeating Leonine, you’ll acquire the Grafted Blade Greatsword.