Complete Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Achievement & Trophy List

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is the latest entry in the series, putting players into huge battles set in the Vietnam War, and there’s a bunch of Achievements and Trophies to earn along the way.
Whether you’re looking to tick off as many as you can, or plan to push all the way to Platinum on PlayStation 5, all the details you need to tick off every objective are shown in this guide.
How Many Trophies & Achievements in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
There are a total of 49 Achievements to earn in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, with the same number of Trophies on PlayStation, alongside the additional Platinum Trophy.
All but three of the Achievements and Trophies are obtained in online head-to-head matches, with the only exception being the three requiring you to complete a set number of tutorials.
Some of the tasks can be ticked off relatively quickly, like using a tunnel for the first time, while others require a lot more dedication in gameplay to reach high ranks and advance a variety of roles.
All Hell Let Loose Achievements & Trophies
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|How to Get
|A History of Hell (PS Platinum)
|Obtain all other Trophies
|Welcome to ‘Nam
|Kill your first enemy
|Fire and Fiery
|Win as the US
|Liberation
|Win as the NVA
|Operation Starlite
|Win 3 matches on Van Turong
|On the Cliff!
|Win 3 matches on Quang Ngai
|No Quarter Near Hue
|Win 3 matches on Hue Outskirts
|Bloodthirsty
|Kill five players without dying in one match
|Relentless
|Kill 12 players without dying in one match
|Marksman
|Get 100 total headshots
|Let Loose
|Win back-to-back matches
|Stick Around
|Get a bayonet kill
|Unlock Your Potential
|Complete the ‘Getting Started’ tutorial
|Rigorous Training
|Complete 4 different tutorials
|Pursuit of Perfection
|Complete 8 different tutorials
|Is it a Bird?
|Get a total of 100 kills with artillery
|Gonna Need Another Boat
|Destroy an enemy boat
|Eagle Has Landed
|Destroy an enemy helicopter
|Death From Below
|Kill an active helicopter pilot while they are seated
|Shipwrecked
|Kill an enemy player with a boat
|Full Tank
|Build a total of 100 fuel nodes
|Calling Reinforcements
|Build a total of 100 manpower nodes
|Locked And Loaded
|Build a total of 100 munition nodes
|The Main Strip
|Win 3 matches on Dak To Airfield
|Re-Port For Duty
|Win 3 matches on Cam Ranh Port
|Track Record
|Win 3 matches on Thanh Hoa Bridge
|Demolition Man
|Detonate 10 satchel charges set by you
|Don’t Look Down
|Destroy a vehicle with an AT mine
|F.U.B.A.R
|Destroy a vehicle with an artillery strike or mortar
|Guardian Angel
|As a medic, drag a wounded ally 20 metres in one attempt
|Can we Fix it?
|Build or upgrade 30 objects or structures in one match
|Flight of the Valkyrie
|Pilot a chopper for 3 minutes in one match
|Floater
|Drive a boat for 3 minutes in one match
|LZ Not Secure
|As a pilot drop 30 friendly troops into enemy territory
|Going Dark
|Build your first tunnel as a Unit Leader
|Surprise Attack
|Use a tunnel for the first time
|Cave In
|Destroy or dismantle an enemy tunnel
|The Tenth Step
|Reach career level 10
|Beyond Beginning
|Reach career level 20
|Hardened
|Reach career level 30
|Veteran
|Reach career level 40
|I’m Beginning to Regret This!
|Reach career level 50
|Alfa One
|Advance 1 role to level 5
|Charlie Three
|Advance 3 roles to level 5
|Foxtrot Six
|Advance 6 roles to level 5
|Lima One Two
|Advance 12 roles to level 5
|Warfare Victory!
|Win 20 Warfare battles
|Offensive Victory!
|Win 20 Offensive battles
|Conquest Victory!
|Win 20 Conquest battles
|Domination Victory!
|Win 20 Domination battles
Published: Aug 13, 2026 11:03 am