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Combat in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Image via Expression Games
Category:
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Guides

Complete Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Achievement & Trophy List

All the details on every Achievement and Trophy to earn in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, so you can tick through the objectives with ease.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
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Published: Aug 13, 2026 11:03 am

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is the latest entry in the series, putting players into huge battles set in the Vietnam War, and there’s a bunch of Achievements and Trophies to earn along the way.

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Whether you’re looking to tick off as many as you can, or plan to push all the way to Platinum on PlayStation 5, all the details you need to tick off every objective are shown in this guide.

How Many Trophies & Achievements in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

A sniper in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Spotted. Image via Expression Games

There are a total of 49 Achievements to earn in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, with the same number of Trophies on PlayStation, alongside the additional Platinum Trophy.

All but three of the Achievements and Trophies are obtained in online head-to-head matches, with the only exception being the three requiring you to complete a set number of tutorials.

Some of the tasks can be ticked off relatively quickly, like using a tunnel for the first time, while others require a lot more dedication in gameplay to reach high ranks and advance a variety of roles.

All Hell Let Loose Achievements & Trophies

Achievement/Trophy NameHow to Get
A History of Hell (PS Platinum)Obtain all other Trophies
Welcome to ‘NamKill your first enemy
Fire and FieryWin as the US
LiberationWin as the NVA
Operation StarliteWin 3 matches on Van Turong
On the Cliff!Win 3 matches on Quang Ngai
No Quarter Near HueWin 3 matches on Hue Outskirts
BloodthirstyKill five players without dying in one match
RelentlessKill 12 players without dying in one match
MarksmanGet 100 total headshots
Let LooseWin back-to-back matches
Stick AroundGet a bayonet kill
Unlock Your PotentialComplete the ‘Getting Started’ tutorial
Rigorous TrainingComplete 4 different tutorials
Pursuit of PerfectionComplete 8 different tutorials
Is it a Bird?Get a total of 100 kills with artillery
Gonna Need Another BoatDestroy an enemy boat
Eagle Has LandedDestroy an enemy helicopter
Death From BelowKill an active helicopter pilot while they are seated
ShipwreckedKill an enemy player with a boat
Full TankBuild a total of 100 fuel nodes
Calling ReinforcementsBuild a total of 100 manpower nodes
Locked And LoadedBuild a total of 100 munition nodes
The Main StripWin 3 matches on Dak To Airfield
Re-Port For DutyWin 3 matches on Cam Ranh Port
Track RecordWin 3 matches on Thanh Hoa Bridge
Demolition ManDetonate 10 satchel charges set by you
Don’t Look DownDestroy a vehicle with an AT mine
F.U.B.A.RDestroy a vehicle with an artillery strike or mortar
Guardian AngelAs a medic, drag a wounded ally 20 metres in one attempt
Can we Fix it?Build or upgrade 30 objects or structures in one match
Flight of the ValkyriePilot a chopper for 3 minutes in one match
FloaterDrive a boat for 3 minutes in one match
LZ Not SecureAs a pilot drop 30 friendly troops into enemy territory
Going DarkBuild your first tunnel as a Unit Leader
Surprise AttackUse a tunnel for the first time
Cave InDestroy or dismantle an enemy tunnel
The Tenth StepReach career level 10
Beyond BeginningReach career level 20
HardenedReach career level 30
VeteranReach career level 40
I’m Beginning to Regret This!Reach career level 50
Alfa OneAdvance 1 role to level 5
Charlie ThreeAdvance 3 roles to level 5
Foxtrot SixAdvance 6 roles to level 5
Lima One TwoAdvance 12 roles to level 5
Warfare Victory!Win 20 Warfare battles
Offensive Victory!Win 20 Offensive battles
Conquest Victory!Win 20 Conquest battles
Domination Victory!Win 20 Domination battles
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Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Freelance gaming writer with an unhealthy Pokémon obsession. If you don't find him gaming, he's probably either sorting TCG bulk or having a nap.