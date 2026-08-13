Complete Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Achievement & Trophy List

All the details on every Achievement and Trophy to earn in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, so you can tick through the objectives with ease.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is the latest entry in the series, putting players into huge battles set in the Vietnam War, and there’s a bunch of Achievements and Trophies to earn along the way.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’re looking to tick off as many as you can, or plan to push all the way to Platinum on PlayStation 5, all the details you need to tick off every objective are shown in this guide.

How Many Trophies & Achievements in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Spotted. Image via Expression Games

There are a total of 49 Achievements to earn in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, with the same number of Trophies on PlayStation, alongside the additional Platinum Trophy.

All but three of the Achievements and Trophies are obtained in online head-to-head matches, with the only exception being the three requiring you to complete a set number of tutorials.

Some of the tasks can be ticked off relatively quickly, like using a tunnel for the first time, while others require a lot more dedication in gameplay to reach high ranks and advance a variety of roles.

All Hell Let Loose Achievements & Trophies

Achievement/Trophy Name How to Get A History of Hell (PS Platinum) Obtain all other Trophies Welcome to ‘Nam Kill your first enemy Fire and Fiery Win as the US Liberation Win as the NVA Operation Starlite Win 3 matches on Van Turong On the Cliff! Win 3 matches on Quang Ngai No Quarter Near Hue Win 3 matches on Hue Outskirts Bloodthirsty Kill five players without dying in one match Relentless Kill 12 players without dying in one match Marksman Get 100 total headshots Let Loose Win back-to-back matches Stick Around Get a bayonet kill Unlock Your Potential Complete the ‘Getting Started’ tutorial Rigorous Training Complete 4 different tutorials Pursuit of Perfection Complete 8 different tutorials Is it a Bird? Get a total of 100 kills with artillery Gonna Need Another Boat Destroy an enemy boat Eagle Has Landed Destroy an enemy helicopter Death From Below Kill an active helicopter pilot while they are seated Shipwrecked Kill an enemy player with a boat Full Tank Build a total of 100 fuel nodes Calling Reinforcements Build a total of 100 manpower nodes Locked And Loaded Build a total of 100 munition nodes The Main Strip Win 3 matches on Dak To Airfield Re-Port For Duty Win 3 matches on Cam Ranh Port Track Record Win 3 matches on Thanh Hoa Bridge Demolition Man Detonate 10 satchel charges set by you Don’t Look Down Destroy a vehicle with an AT mine F.U.B.A.R Destroy a vehicle with an artillery strike or mortar Guardian Angel As a medic, drag a wounded ally 20 metres in one attempt Can we Fix it? Build or upgrade 30 objects or structures in one match Flight of the Valkyrie Pilot a chopper for 3 minutes in one match Floater Drive a boat for 3 minutes in one match LZ Not Secure As a pilot drop 30 friendly troops into enemy territory Going Dark Build your first tunnel as a Unit Leader Surprise Attack Use a tunnel for the first time Cave In Destroy or dismantle an enemy tunnel The Tenth Step Reach career level 10 Beyond Beginning Reach career level 20 Hardened Reach career level 30 Veteran Reach career level 40 I’m Beginning to Regret This! Reach career level 50 Alfa One Advance 1 role to level 5 Charlie Three Advance 3 roles to level 5 Foxtrot Six Advance 6 roles to level 5 Lima One Two Advance 12 roles to level 5 Warfare Victory! Win 20 Warfare battles Offensive Victory! Win 20 Offensive battles Conquest Victory! Win 20 Conquest battles Domination Victory! Win 20 Domination battles

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy