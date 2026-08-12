Learn where to find Wish Orb 1 in Anime Expeditions with this quick guide.

If you’re trying to complete the Dragon’s Wish event in Anime Expeditions, you’ll eventually need to track down 7 Wish Orbs scattered throughout the game. These collectibles are required to complete all the event quests and unlock the most exclusive rewards. To help you in locating the first one, here’s exactly how to get Wish Orb 1 in Anime Expeditions.

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How to Get Wish Orb 1 in Anime Expeditions

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The Wish Orb 1 spawns on every East Town stage. East Town is the area added to Anime Expeditions in Update 1, along with the Dragon’s Wish event. All other orbs are also located on East Town stages, and spawn after you’ve collected the previous orb.

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To reach the Wish Orb 1’s location, simply turn around after spawning in and walk towards the houses with a blue car on the street in front of them. Once you’ve found the orb, interact with it to collect it. Once you’ve collected the orb, you can claim the rewards from the Dragon’s Wish event menu.

What Are Wish Orbs Used For?

Wish Orbs are collectibles tied to the Dragon’s Wish event in Anime Expeditions. You need to collect all seven Wish Orbs to unlock the Unbound trait for any of your Dragon units, as well as the exclusive Fierce Dragon flying mount.

Anime Expeditions Wish Orb FAQ

Q: Where does Wish Orb 1 spawn? A: Wish Orb 1 spawns on all East Town stages. The easiest one to do is East Town – Act 1.

Q: How many Wish Orbs are there? A: There are 7 Wish Orbs in Anime Expeditions.

Q: What do Wish Orbs do? A: Wish Orbs are unique items that you’ll need to collect to complete the Dragon’s Wish event and earn the exclusive mount and other rewards.

Q: Do you need all seven Wish Orbs? A: Yes, you’ll need to find all of the orbs to obtain all Dragon’s Wish event rewards.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get Wish Orb 1 in Anime Expeditions. We’ll update this guide if any other locations for Wish Orb 1 are discovered, so be sure to bookmark it. Also, do check out all the other Roblox guides we have here on Gamepur, including our Be The Final Boss tier list and RE:Heads, Please! codes list!

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