Counter-Strike 2: Best Aim Training Maps for CS2

Counter-Strike 2 is an easy game to get into but a hard one to master. A player must hone their aim and loadouts over hundreds of hours of playtime. Even then, they can still struggle to compete on the highest level.

Thankfully, there are certain maps that have been built for Counter-Strike 2 to help players master their aim through aim training. These maps are designed to give players every advantage, access to targets and weapons, and all the time in the world to become the best CS2 player they can.

The Best Aim Training Maps for Counter-Strike 2

Below, we’ve listed the best aim-training maps for Counter-Strike 2. These are maps that community members have developed for those who want to improve their skills outside of multiplayer matches.

At the time of writing, there are only 2 aim training maps for CS2 that have been widely popularized. We’re constantly on the lookout for more and will update this guide with them as they’re released or discovered.

GGP_Aimbots Map for Counter-Strike 2

The GGP_Aimbots map for Counter-Strike 2 was one of the first to be released shortly after the game launched. It was shared by CS2 personality Ilya, who showed off his skills using it by destroying a room full of bots in seconds.

Today on the stream, people saw that I was playing aim_bots and asked how I did it. Follow as written below:

1. Follow me 😇

2. Download https://t.co/xp9rkNruCm

3. Copy it to this folder C:Program Files (x86)SteamsteamappscommonCounter-Strike Global… pic.twitter.com/cXgeCeJk1B — Ilya 🇺🇦 (@Ganginho_cs) September 3, 2023

This map can be tweaked to day or night and offers players a selection of every weapon in the game. From there, they can stand in a booth and generate bots to practice their aim by trying to kill them as quickly and efficiently as possible.

To launch this map, players need to download and install the files in the right location as per our guide section below. Then, they can open CS2 and type “map ggp_aimbots” into the console to launch it.

CS2_Aim Map for Counter-Strike 2

The CS2_Aim Map for Counter-Strike 2 is said to be the best in the game at the time of writing. Once again, this map was shared by Ilya, who says they prefer it over the first aim training map because it has more functionality and a much better color scheme. We agree on the color scheme because it’s hard to aim and kill random bots in a neon future setting when the game feels like CS:GO.

Another map for Aim training has been released, I like it much more than the previous one, it has more functionality and a better color scheme.

1. Download https://t.co/xGsSbYGrli

2. Install C:Program Files (x86)SteamsteamappscommonCounter-Strike Global… pic.twitter.com/1cyCLqIljL — Ilya 🇺🇦 (@Ganginho_cs) September 9, 2023

This aim training map is much more flexible than the first. It removes many restrictions on players and gives them more freedom to try trick shots and some actual skill in the game. This is where players can hone a craft in CS2 and understand how the game’s physics with each weapon impacts their play.

To launch this map, players need to download and install the files as per our guide below. Then, they need to type “map cs2_aim” into the Counter-Strike 2 console once they’ve launched the game, and the map will open.

How to Install Aim Training Maps in Counter-Strike 2

Image via Valve

To install any of these aim training maps in Counter-Strike 2, players need to follow the relevant link from our entries above and download the files. Then, players must copy it to the CS2 game files at this location, “C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game\csgo\maps.”

Once players have downloaded the maps and moved the files to the correct locations, they can launch Counter-Strike 2. To open the aim training maps, they need to type out the map’s name in the console, and it’ll launch. If any of the maps in this article have more specific instructions, we’ve included them above.