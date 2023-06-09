Final Fantasy XV: Comrades – How to Find All Crafting & Remodeling Weapon Material Locations

The Comrades multiplayer expansion to Final Fantasy XV has several notable weapons you’ll want to go out of your way to find and unlock for your character. However, to craft and remodel these weapons, it all comes down to having the correct crafting materials.

These crafting materials are scattered throughout the entire game and tracking them down can be difficult. Thankfully, we’ve made this process much easier for you while playing the game. This guide covers where to find all weapon and remodeling crafting materials in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades

Where to Find Every Crafting Material location in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades

Image via Square Enix

The Crafting Materials in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades have a chance to drop from specific creatures, or they will be a reward for completing certain missions. You’ll want to unlock as many mission nodes as possible to expand and upgrade your arsenal, which will take a great deal of time.

These are where you can find every crafting material in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, and how you can get them.