Final Fantasy XV: Comrades – How to Find All Crafting & Remodeling Weapon Material Locations

This guide covers where to find all Crafting and Remodeling Weapon Components in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.

The Comrades multiplayer expansion to Final Fantasy XV has several notable weapons you’ll want to go out of your way to find and unlock for your character. However, to craft and remodel these weapons, it all comes down to having the correct crafting materials.

These crafting materials are scattered throughout the entire game and tracking them down can be difficult. Thankfully, we’ve made this process much easier for you while playing the game. This guide covers where to find all weapon and remodeling crafting materials in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades

Where to Find Every Crafting Material location in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades

The Crafting Materials in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades have a chance to drop from specific creatures, or they will be a reward for completing certain missions. You’ll want to unlock as many mission nodes as possible to expand and upgrade your arsenal, which will take a great deal of time.

These are where you can find every crafting material in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, and how you can get them.

Crafting MaterialWhere to Find It
Ancient ClothLighting the Way – Cauthess Depot, Escort Level 27
Havoc Befalls the Hut – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 28
Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
Arba SpurA New Hope for Old Lestallum – Old Lestallum, Escort Level 9
Beautiful PlumageShields for Meldacio – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Escort Level 29
Behemoth IncisorDouble Deadeyes – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 33
Black Flan OozeHavoc Befalls the Hut – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 28
Catoblepas FangThe All-Seeing Eye – Cauthess Depot, Hunt Level 32
Coeurl WhiskersThe Cursed Coeurl – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 18
Cryonade FragmentSave the Souvenirs! – Old Lestallum, Defense Level 12
Burbost Daemon Emporium – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Defense Level 42
Dragon ClawThe Wicked Wyvern – Old Lestallum HQ, Urgent Level 32
Dragon HornThe Injurios Jabberwock – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 40
Electrolytic CondenserTreant Trunk – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Hunt Level 20
Roboresurrection – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 25
Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
Garchimacera ClawA Secret Experiment – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Hunt level 23
The Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent level 28
Giant Crab PincersThe Calamitous Karlabos – Lestallum, Urgent level 10
Hardened HideThe Injurios Jabberwock – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 40
Hecteyes EyeSnakes on a Downed Plane – Lestallum, Hunt Level 5
Lighting the Way – Cauthess Depot, Escort Level 27
Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
Imperial Medal of HonorGhost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
Insect StingerMechanic on the Move – Lestallum, Escort Level 35
Large Dreadvern ScaleThe Injurios Jabberwock – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 40
Laser SensorGhost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
Magitek BoosterGhost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
Malboro HairSmog on the Water – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Hunt Level 43
Mandrake RootMechanic on the Move – Lestallum, Escort Level 35
Monster ClawThe Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 28
Monster SharpscaleThe Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 28
Occult CharmEverybody’s Groan – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 44
OctolegsThe Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 28
Lighting the Way – Cauthess Depot, Escort Level 27
Reaper FunnyboneHavoc Befalls the Hut – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 28
Havoc Befalls the Hut Again – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 36
Rough ScaleThe Calamitous Karlabos – Lestallum, Urgent Level 10
Scorpion BarbThe Wicked Wyven – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 32
Scorpion StingerThe Wicked Wyven – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 32
Sharp BristlesThe Injurios Jabberwock
Shield SpikeDriving Miss Cindy – Lestallum, Urgent Level 10
Strong WhiskersMechanic on the Move – Lestallum, Escort Level 35
Tattered RagEverybody’s Groan – Cauthess Depot, Defense level 44
Watchman’s Building StoneBurbost Daemon Emporium – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Defense Level 42
Wicked ClawsNew King in Town – Cauthess Depot, Hunt Level 45

