Final Fantasy XV: Comrades – How to Find All Crafting & Remodeling Weapon Material Locations
This guide covers where to find all Crafting and Remodeling Weapon Components in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.
The Comrades multiplayer expansion to Final Fantasy XV has several notable weapons you’ll want to go out of your way to find and unlock for your character. However, to craft and remodel these weapons, it all comes down to having the correct crafting materials.
These crafting materials are scattered throughout the entire game and tracking them down can be difficult. Thankfully, we’ve made this process much easier for you while playing the game. This guide covers where to find all weapon and remodeling crafting materials in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades
Where to Find Every Crafting Material location in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades
The Crafting Materials in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades have a chance to drop from specific creatures, or they will be a reward for completing certain missions. You’ll want to unlock as many mission nodes as possible to expand and upgrade your arsenal, which will take a great deal of time.
These are where you can find every crafting material in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, and how you can get them.
|Crafting Material
|Where to Find It
|Ancient Cloth
|Lighting the Way – Cauthess Depot, Escort Level 27
Havoc Befalls the Hut – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 28
Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
|Arba Spur
|A New Hope for Old Lestallum – Old Lestallum, Escort Level 9
|Beautiful Plumage
|Shields for Meldacio – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Escort Level 29
|Behemoth Incisor
|Double Deadeyes – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 33
|Black Flan Ooze
|Havoc Befalls the Hut – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 28
|Catoblepas Fang
|The All-Seeing Eye – Cauthess Depot, Hunt Level 32
|Coeurl Whiskers
|The Cursed Coeurl – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 18
|Cryonade Fragment
|Save the Souvenirs! – Old Lestallum, Defense Level 12
Burbost Daemon Emporium – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Defense Level 42
|Dragon Claw
|The Wicked Wyvern – Old Lestallum HQ, Urgent Level 32
|Dragon Horn
|The Injurios Jabberwock – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 40
|Electrolytic Condenser
|Treant Trunk – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Hunt Level 20
Roboresurrection – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 25
Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
|Garchimacera Claw
|A Secret Experiment – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Hunt level 23
The Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent level 28
|Giant Crab Pincers
|The Calamitous Karlabos – Lestallum, Urgent level 10
|Hardened Hide
|The Injurios Jabberwock – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 40
|Hecteyes Eye
|Snakes on a Downed Plane – Lestallum, Hunt Level 5
Lighting the Way – Cauthess Depot, Escort Level 27
Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
|Imperial Medal of Honor
|Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
|Insect Stinger
|Mechanic on the Move – Lestallum, Escort Level 35
|Large Dreadvern Scale
|The Injurios Jabberwock – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 40
|Laser Sensor
|Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
|Magitek Booster
|Ghost in the Machine – Cauthess Depot, Urgent Level 39
|Malboro Hair
|Smog on the Water – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Hunt Level 43
|Mandrake Root
|Mechanic on the Move – Lestallum, Escort Level 35
|Monster Claw
|The Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 28
|Monster Sharpscale
|The Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 28
|Occult Charm
|Everybody’s Groan – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 44
|Octolegs
|The Baleful Bandersnatch – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 28
Lighting the Way – Cauthess Depot, Escort Level 27
|Reaper Funnybone
|Havoc Befalls the Hut – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 28
Havoc Befalls the Hut Again – Cauthess Depot, Defense Level 36
|Rough Scale
|The Calamitous Karlabos – Lestallum, Urgent Level 10
|Scorpion Barb
|The Wicked Wyven – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 32
|Scorpion Stinger
|The Wicked Wyven – Old Lestallum, Urgent Level 32
|Sharp Bristles
|The Injurios Jabberwock
|Shield Spike
|Driving Miss Cindy – Lestallum, Urgent Level 10
|Strong Whiskers
|Mechanic on the Move – Lestallum, Escort Level 35
|Tattered Rag
|Everybody’s Groan – Cauthess Depot, Defense level 44
|Watchman’s Building Stone
|Burbost Daemon Emporium – Meldacio Hunter HQ, Defense Level 42
|Wicked Claws
|New King in Town – Cauthess Depot, Hunt Level 45