The 10 best mods for Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV lets players hit the open road on a bachelor party that takes a dark twist. With a smaller cast and more action-oriented combat system than many players were expecting, the latest mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series has been controversial for many players. However, the Windows Edition of the game offers plenty of opportunities to tweak the game with mods and add-ons to make it just right for you. Here are some of the best mods for Final Fantasy XV that you can download and install right now.

Our picks for the best mods for Final Fantasy XV

As soon as a game is released for the PC, the modding community goes to work customizing it. Sometimes the additions are purely cosmetic while others try to improve the gameplay experience. More often than you’d think, the mods just add sex to the game. These mods for Final Fantasy XV don’t make the game more steamy but they could fix some of the small details you’ve been missing from the JRPG.

Aeonic Reshade

Image via Nexus Mods

Playing with the way that shadows and light interact is the best way to make a game’s models come to life. This mod was originally developed for other games but enterprising modders have updated it to allow it to be used in Final Fantasy XV as well. With it, the environments become more realistic and the characters become sharper and more detailed as a result. It is one of the best visual mods for Final Fantasy XV you can install.

Capeless Kingly Raiment

Image via Nexus Mods

The Kingly Raiment outfit is unlocked when players reach Chapter 14 and comes with a pretty substantial boost to Noctis’ stats. However, many players feel that the cape and jacket combo is a bit much, even for a Final Fantasy game, so they’ve taken the steps to remove the cape from the ensemble. This gives it a much more streamlined and smoother feel, perfect for the young prince on the go.

Cindy in Black and Blue

Image via Nexus Mods

Who knew a palette swap could help bring a character to life? Cindy, the charming mechanic that gives the party’s car a tune-up in Final Fantasy XV, is known for her bright-yellow low-cut jacket and big personality, but this mod gives her an outfit that is more in keeping with the party’s darker aesthetic. It doesn’t change her role in the game but it does, oddly, make her feel more at home with Noctis and his friends.

Detailed Completions

Image via Nexus Mods

Like most JRPG protagonists, the boys in Final Fantasy XV are very pretty. However, they can be made even more perfect thanks to this mod. It adds updated and improved completions to the game, giving them all a more realistic look. Not every character gets a makeover thanks to this mod but it is worth just seeing Noctis and his crew in all their glory.

Dissidia Noctis Otherworldly Garb

Image via Nexus Mods

This is another cosmetic mod that gives players the chance to tweak the appearance of Final Fantasy XV. As suggested by the title, this mod gives Noctis the outfit he sports in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT spin-off fighting game. It is a more ethereal, almost luminous garb that highlights the celestial journey the character has gone on. It also comes with some healthy stats which make it perfect for mid-to-late game battles.

Mobs Stats Multiplier

Image via Nexus Mods

Many fans were disappointed with Final Fantasy XV’s rather limited New Game Plus options, but that is what modders are here for. This mod increases the level and hit point caps in the game and allows players to either increase or decrease monster stats as they desire. It also lets you decrease the number of consumables you’re able to carry at a time, greatly increasing the overall difficulty of the game for players who are thirsty for a new challenge.

Older Noctis with Gold Lucian Jacket

Image via Nexus Mods

As part of the story of Final Fantasy XV, you get a glimpse of what Noctis would look like when he grows up. However, this mod by Scissorman lets you play through the entire game with a more grizzled and hardened Noctis. Gone are his unruly teenage days, replaced with a look that is seemingly inspired by John Wick. It is a purely cosmetic change but does impact the way the story feels when it follows a hardened warrior rather than a spoiled prince.

Outfit Retextures

Image via Nexus Mods

This mod for Final Fantasy XV gives all the outfits for the game a touch-up. It isn’t as much of a visual overhaul as some of the other mods on this list but it does create a more realistic look to the clothes in the game. From the way they fall to the way the light hits them, everything is tweaked just enough to make the clothes seem more real than ever before.

Pure Light for FFXV

Image via Nexus Mods

This mod adds improved lighting effects to the game, giving it a more cinematic style while making it more photorealistic. The sunny days have a brighter blue while the shadows become darker. It also reduces blurriness in many of the textures, making this one of the most comprehensive visual mods for the game. If you wish Final Fantasy XV had more dynamic lighting, this is the mod for you.

Radio Tuner

Image via Nexus Mods

If you’ve ever been on a road trip, you know how important the tunes are to keeping you going. This mod for Final Fantasy XV not only lets you take the songs played on the car’s radio with you outside the game, but it also lets you customize the playlist with your favorite music. This could be a game-changer for players who get tired of listening to the same few songs on repeat as they drive around the world of Eos.