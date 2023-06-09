Final Fantasy XV: Comrades – How To Unlock Honebami Katana

There are several weapons you can unlock in the Final Fantasy XV: Comrades multiplayer game mode and these weapons enhance your abilities in combat to become a devastating force against your foes. For anyone who uses the katana as a weapon, it would be in your best interest to track down the Honebami Katana.

The Honebami Katana is a strong weapon that you can level up to 99, making it one of the better weapons in this multiplayer game. How you go about getting it is not easy. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Honebami Katana in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.

Where to Get The Honebami Katana in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades

Image via Square Enix

There’s a process you need to go through to unlock the Honebami Katana. The first thing you need to do is unlock a lesser weapon known as the Yoshimitu Katana, which you can eventually upgrade to the Honebami.

The way you go about acquiring the Yoshimitsu Katana is by unlocking the Meldacio Hunter HQ outpost. Once you reach this point, you’ll need to work on rescuing refugees and completing missions associated with them. They will have an icon a reward that shows three people, signifying that you’ll receive refugees as a reward.

Eventually, a notification will appear that the refugees have banded together, and you now have to choose a mayor between them. Make sure you pick Devon Elkton as the mayor from these choices. A reward for selecting him as a mayor is he opens a trading post, which features the Yoshimitsu Katana as a weapon you can purchase.

Now that you have the weapon, the next step is to increase the weapon’s Strength and Magic stats, which need to reach level 30. There are multiple ways to do this by providing several unique resources to this weapon, but a favorite one to use by many Final Fantasy XV: Comrades players is Dragon Horns. It’s a resource that drops off of the Jabberwock, and they appear in a quest known as the Injurious Jabbawock quest.

Once you’ve upgraded the Yoshimitsu Katana’s Strength and Magic stats to level 30, the weapon should become the Honebami, so long as you have not already leveled the weapon to level 50. Make sure to avoid doing this, but if you do it by accident, you can pick up another Yoshimitsu from the trading post.

You’ll now have unlocked the Honebami Katana. This weapon can reach level 99 power, and you’re free to upgrade it however you like to fit your playstyle in Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.