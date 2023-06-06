Final Fantasy XV: All PlayStation and Xbox Controls
There are several set controls for you to use in Final Fantasy XV, and this guide covers them all for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Final Fantasy XV is a road trip adventure through Eos with Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto as they survive a war-torn world, a hairpin away from destruction. Players will primarily be controlling Noctis as the main character, and there are multiple controls to master while playing this Final Fantasy entry.
Unlike the other games in the series, Final Fantasy XV is a fast-paced action-roleplaying game where you’ll play real-time combat sequences, which can get a little hairy if you don’t know the proper controls. This guide covers all controls you need to use while playing Final Fantasy XV for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Every Final Fantasy XV Control on the PlayStation and Xbox
The controls for the two consoles are rather similar, but their unique sequences on the controller make them distinct from Final Fantasy XV. You’ll want to run through the controls in the options for your controller, and you can choose which you want to swap out based on the default choices.
These are all of the controls you need to master while playing Final Fantasy XV.
All Final Fantasy XV Movement Controls
These are all of the controls for movement in Final Fantasy XV.
|Control
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|Attack
|Circle
|B
|Jump/Interact
|X
|A
|Move
|Left Stick
|Left Stick
|Roll
|Square
|X
|Sprint
|Hold Circle
|Hold B
|Warp
|Triangle
|Y
All Final Fantasy XV Gameplay Controls
These are all of the direct Final Fantasy XV Gameplay Controls.
|Control
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|Camera
|Right Stick
|Left Stick
|Defend/Take Cover
|Hold Square
|Hold X
|Enemy Lock-on
|R1
|RB
|Main Menu
|Touchpad
|Start
|Map
|Right Stick
|Right Stick
|Pause
|Options
|Select
|Select Ally Technique
|L1
|RT
|Select Item from Menu
|R2
|LB
|Weapons
|D-pad
|D-pad
All Final Fantasy XV Regalia Controls
These are all of the controls for using the Regalia in Final Fantasy XV.
|Controls
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|Accelerate
|R2
|RT
|Car Camera
|R1 or L1
|RB or LB
|Point Warp
|Hold Triangle
|Hold Y
|Reverse or Break
|L2
|LT
|Stop
|X
|A
|U-Turn
|Square
|X
All Final Fantasy XV Chocobo Controls
These are all of the controls you can use for controlling Chocobo in Final Fantasy XV.
|Controls
|PlayStation Input
|Xbox Input
|Halt
|Hold L2
|Hold LT
|Slide
|L2
|LT
|Sprint
|Square
|X
|Trot
|R2
|RT