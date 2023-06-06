Final Fantasy XV: All PlayStation and Xbox Controls

Final Fantasy XV is a road trip adventure through Eos with Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto as they survive a war-torn world, a hairpin away from destruction. Players will primarily be controlling Noctis as the main character, and there are multiple controls to master while playing this Final Fantasy entry.

Unlike the other games in the series, Final Fantasy XV is a fast-paced action-roleplaying game where you’ll play real-time combat sequences, which can get a little hairy if you don’t know the proper controls. This guide covers all controls you need to use while playing Final Fantasy XV for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Every Final Fantasy XV Control on the PlayStation and Xbox

Image via Square Enix

The controls for the two consoles are rather similar, but their unique sequences on the controller make them distinct from Final Fantasy XV. You’ll want to run through the controls in the options for your controller, and you can choose which you want to swap out based on the default choices.

These are all of the controls you need to master while playing Final Fantasy XV.

All Final Fantasy XV Movement Controls

These are all of the controls for movement in Final Fantasy XV.

Control PlayStation Input Xbox Input Attack Circle B Jump/Interact X A Move Left Stick Left Stick Roll Square X Sprint Hold Circle Hold B Warp Triangle Y

All Final Fantasy XV Gameplay Controls

These are all of the direct Final Fantasy XV Gameplay Controls.

Control PlayStation Input Xbox Input Camera Right Stick Left Stick Defend/Take Cover Hold Square Hold X Enemy Lock-on R1 RB Main Menu Touchpad Start Map Right Stick Right Stick Pause Options Select Select Ally Technique L1 RT Select Item from Menu R2 LB Weapons D-pad D-pad

All Final Fantasy XV Regalia Controls

These are all of the controls for using the Regalia in Final Fantasy XV.

Controls PlayStation Input Xbox Input Accelerate R2 RT Car Camera R1 or L1 RB or LB Point Warp Hold Triangle Hold Y Reverse or Break L2 LT Stop X A U-Turn Square X

All Final Fantasy XV Chocobo Controls

These are all of the controls you can use for controlling Chocobo in Final Fantasy XV.