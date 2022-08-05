Cultist locations in Fallout 76

Cultists make a large appearance in Fallout 76. When the game first launched, you were lucky to find any Cultists wandering the wastelands of Appalachia. Now, you can find them in a good amount of areas and they will not hesitate to attack you on site. These enemies worship the great and powerful Mothman and even have their own event at times called the Mothman Equinox. They also offer some pretty cool cult-themed items if you track them down. Here is where you can find the Cultists in Fallout 76.

Where to find Cultists in Fallout 76

There are quite a few locations that you can visit if you want to fight some Cultists. There are also locations you can visit if you just like the Cultists vibe without actually needing to fight anyone. If you are looking to fight a couple of Cultists, check out these locations:

Clancy Manor – This location can be found in the northwestern part of the map on the edge of the forest region. This area is a large manor with plenty of junk inside and Cultists.

Located in the southeastern part of the map in the mountains near the Cranberry Bog region, Lucky Hole Mine is one of the best areas to find Cultists and farm for lead.

Tyler County Fairgrounds – Tyler County Fairgrounds is not home to any Cultists. Instead, you will need to travel slightly south of the location. In the moods, you will find a group of Cultists around an effigy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember that you can identify areas with a lot of Cultists thanks to the map marker. The map marker for cultist locations resembles the mask that the cultists wear to hide their faces.

Cultist-themed locations

While there are plenty of areas, to find Cultist enemies, you may not want to fight them all the time. If that is the case, you will want to make your way to Point Pleasant. You can find this town to the southwest of Vault 76.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Point Pleasant is home to the Mothman Museum. There may be Cultist enemies inside the museum on occasion but they don’t appear in this area as often as they do in the others. The number that appears in this area is also much lower than in the other locations listed above. This is also the location of the Mothman Equinox whenever the season event is going on.