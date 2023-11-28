Top 10 Cute Pokemon You Should Always Catch, According To Fans

When you’re trying to fill your Pokedex, the goal is often to catch just one of every Pokemon. However, there are some Pokemon that we just can’t help wanting to catch every time we see them, no matter how many we already have in our box.

Depending on the version of Pokemon you’re playing, catching more versions can come with benefits. In Pokemon Go, for instance, you need to collect more creatures to get candy so you can level up your team. In games like Scarlet & Violet, though, there’s not much of a benefit to catching more of a particular Pokemon unless you’ve got a particular fondness for it. Even so, many trainers have at least one Pokemon they like to catch whenever they encounter it, at least according to a recent post in the Pokemon Go subreddit. Because this is part of what makes Pokemon so much fun, I’m here to round up the top “gotta catch ’em every time” appearances from the list.

10. Magikarp

Ahh, Magikarp, everyone’s favorite useless Pokemon that evolves into a legend. Because it takes 400 candies in Pokemon Go to evolve the flailing fish into dragon-type Gyrados, many trainers catch every Magikarp they see. If you look past the fact that all it can do is splash, Magikarp is also kind of cute, in a pathetic sort of way.

9. Zigzagoon

Many Pokemon fans have fond memories associated with raccoon Pokemon Zigzagoon, and the way it runs in a zig-zag pattern is just too precious. For others, it’s all about trying to hunt down the Shiny and Galarian versions of this Pokemon.

8. Cubone

Cubone has quite the sad story behind it, and many Pokemon fans can’t help but feel like they have to catch this little guy to give it a home. After all, it’s literally walking around wearing the skull of its dead mother but somehow manages to make that look cute. Who could possibly tell this Pokemon it’s not wanted?

7. Snorlax

Many players like to catch Snorlax just because it happens to be their favorite Pokemon. I guess not all of us hold a grudge for all those paths this giant Pokemon blocked by sleeping in front of them until you found a PokeFlute to wake it up.

6. Vulpix

Fire-type fox Pokemon Vulpix is a favorite for many trainers and they keep on catching them because they’re adorable and, being one of the original 150, a bit nostalgic as well. I, too, can’t resist trying to catch a Vulpix whenever I come across one. Its newer Alolan form is just as cute, so you’ve got to at least have a handful of each in my opinion.

5. Swinub

Many trainers enjoy Swinub purely for its cuteness. Just looking at that little nose makes that seem like a pretty good reason on its own. However, many trainers are also hoping to encounter the Shiny version if they keep catching this shaggy pig Pokemon.

4. Pikachu

Who can skip a classic? Because of Pikachu’s role as defacto mascot of the franchise and its tendency to dress up in cute costumes in Pokemon GO, many trainers always try to catch it when they can. No matter how many times you see Pikachu, it’s still of the most adorable and most catchable Pokemon around.

3. Swablu

With its fluffy cottonball wings and stubby little beak, Swablu is a necessary addition to any precious but powerful Pokemon team. Many trainers are hoping to get a Shiny version of Swablu, so they’re constantly catching this adorable puffball bird Pokemon when they see it in hopes that it’ll turn out to be the elusive Shiny version.

2. Eevee

Eevee is adorable enough to justify catching plenty just for that reason, but of course, we love to collect Eevee because it has so many different evolutions. If you’re trying to get all of Eevee’s evolutions, you’ve got to catch at least eight of them (nine if you want to keep one in its original state). And if you’re playing Pokemon GO or Pokemon Sleep, you’ll need even more to get enough candy to evolve them.

1. Lechonk

This pig-type Pokemon is one of the most commonly mentioned critters that trainers try to catch every time they spawn. Lechonk tops my personal list, so I was pleasantly surprised to see it’s not just me who can’t stop throwing Pokeballs at this adorable chonky Pokemon. Cuteness aside, many trainers keep catching it in the hopes of getting the shiny version, which is even cuter because it’s bubblegum pink.