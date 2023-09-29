Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get The Best Ending in Phantom Liberty

There are several ways for Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion to end, and it all comes down to the choices you make. Some of them are time-sensitive, and your choices might change based on your story progression and who you decide to side with. Each choice you make comes with consequences, and they stack up fast.

At the end of Phantom Liberty, the ending you get reflects everything you’ve done, and it ultimately comes down to siding with Songbird or working with Reed to help her. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the best ending you can in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion.

What Is The Best Ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty?

Screenshot by Gamepur

What can be considered a “best” ending is subjective. This comes down to the Cyberpunk 2077 character you’re playing and their own ideals. However, if you’re looking for an optimized ending that wraps everything up, and leaves a majority of the main characters alive, I believe this occurs from siding with Songbird.

You’ll have a chance to side with Songbird during the Firestarter mission when you’re working with Alex to disrupt Kurt Hansen’s plans. When you work with Songbird, she delves into the Blackwall a little bit, to control the entire Stadium and then get the two of you out of there. While Songbird is doing that, above you, Alex is dealing with Kurt Hansen, taking him out and removing him from the Cyberpunk 2077 narrative.

This is a big decision because your playthrough changes if you side with Reed, where Songbird uses a lot of energy to dive into the Blackwall, erupting with anger at having been betrayed by your character, and by Reed. When she escapes, Alex is overwhelmed and killed by Kurt Hansen, and you have to take him out before you can leave the Stadium. Between these two, siding with Songbird feels better because Alex lives, and she won’t perish in your Cyberpunk 2077 story.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After this point, the story with Songbird is about her trying to reach a shuttle to get to the moon. Before Songbird can reach the shuttle, Reed shows up, and then you have to make a decision to take Songbird to the Moon, or you can give her up to Reed, who promises to take care of her at the FIA. If you’re looking to make sure everyone lives in your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough, giving Songbird up to Reed is a good idea, because the alternative is shooting him and placing her in the shuttle.

If you do side with Reed, he does promise to give you a cure, but it kills Johnny in the process and has some heavy side effects. This ends your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough, but when ending Phantom Liberty as a whole, giving Songbird to Reed before you reach the Moon shuttle isn’t a terrible choice, especially if the alternative is having to kill him.